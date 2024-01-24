Revolution Bars slashes outlook as young customers hit by cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Bars slashes outlook as young customers hit by cost of living

By Press Association
The brand said that trading so far in January has been slow (Revolution Bars/PA)
Revolution Bars slashed its outlook for the year, sending shares plummeting after it warned that its performance has started the year “softly”.

The business said that while it had seen its best Christmas for four years, customers still seem to be feeling the pressures of the cost of living, which has soared over the last two years.

Chief executive Rob Pitcher said: “Revolution’s younger guests are … still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis.”

But the company also said that it “cannot assume” that rises to the minimum salaries that workers are allowed to be paid “flows through to increased discretionary spend for our Revolution guests in particular.”

It added: “It is however a material increase in cost in each of our businesses.”

The minimum amount that 18 to 20 year olds can be paid will increase 14.8% and the minimum for those over 21 will go up 9.8% from April.

The company said that taken together it has had to reconsider expectations that it would see growth in the second half of the financial year.

Shares in the company plummeted 17.7% on Wednesday morning.

Mr Pitcher said: “The 2023 festive trading period is our best for four years.

“I have been delighted with the strong growth in Peach, Revolucion de Cuba and Founders over the festive period.

“It was pleasing to see our Revolution guests experience their first uninterrupted Christmas since 2019, driving growth for the brand.”

The business said that it had opened its 22nd Peach pub last November and saw weekly sales hit more than £1 million for the first time over Christmas.

Meanwhile Christmas party bookings soared 26% at Revolucion de Cuba compared to the same period a year earlier.

But the company’s eponymous Revolution brand underperformed, the company said, due to pressures on its younger clients.