More than one million vehicles built in UK last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

More than one million vehicles built in UK last year

By Press Association
The number of vehicles built in the UK topped one million last year for the first time since 2019, new figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of vehicles built in the UK topped one million last year for the first time since 2019, new figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)

The number of vehicles built in the UK topped one million last year for the first time since 2019, new figures show.

A total of 1,025,474 cars and commercial vehicles were built, an increase of 17% on the previous year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The easing of pandemic-related issues such as chip shortages and lockdowns, as well as increasing electrified model production, combined to drive the increase in production, said the SMMT, adding that the industry’s fortunes have been “revived”.

A number of new models entered production in 2023, while around £23.7 billion of private and public investment commitments were made.

Cars manufactured in the UK
(PA Graphics)

Production of battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) vehicles increased to 346,451 units, up 48% on the year before, to account for almost two-fifths of overall output.

The EU remained the sector’s biggest global market, taking 60% of exports, with the United States the next biggest destination, followed by China.

Exports to Turkey increased, making it the UK’s fourth biggest global market.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Receding supply chain challenges, new model introductions and a massive £23.7 billion of investment put UK vehicle production firmly back on track in 2023.

“Industry will now focus on the delivery of these commitments, transitioning the sector at pace to electric and scaling up the supply chain.

“With global competition as fierce as it has ever been and amid escalating geopolitical tensions, both government and industry must remain singularly focused on competitiveness, with all the jobs and growth this will bring.

“We are in a much better position than a year ago, but the challenges are unrelenting.”

The SMMT added that specialist, luxury and performance car makers had another “bumper” year, with combined volumes increasing by more than 6% to 34,613 units, worth an estimated £7.1 billion.