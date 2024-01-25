Halfords sees sales knocked by weather and consumer woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Halfords sees sales knocked by weather and consumer woes

By Press Association
Retailer Halfords has revealed weaker-than-expected trading amid mild weather and consumer cutbacks in the run-up to Christmas
Retailer Halfords has revealed weaker-than-expected trading amid mild weather and consumer cutbacks in the run-up to Christmas (Halfords/PA)

Retailer Halfords has revealed weaker-than-expected trading amid mild weather and consumer cutbacks in the run-up to Christmas.

The group said like-for-like retail motoring sales plunged 15.3% in December, which it blamed on the weather and “customers balancing difficult spending decisions in the lead-up to Christmas”.

It said this marked a hefty reversal after growth of 10.2% on average in October and November.

It said overall retail sales were flat in the 13 weeks to December 29, with wider cycling and consumer tyres markets performing “significantly worse than anticipated” and weakening in the quarter.

Halfords said that, while trading in motoring retailing has now recovered to levels seen in October and November, it is ramping up cost savings in the face of a “very challenging consumer environment”.

It said it still expects full-year profits to remain on track with previous guidance for between £48 million and £53 million, assuming markets do not weaken further over its final quarter.

But it added a note of caution over the outlook for the new financial year.

“We remain cautious on market recovery in the short term and we are not currently planning for a material improvement in our key markets in 2024-25,” the group said.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said it is “a very challenging time for our customers”.

“We are still seeing drivers delay essential maintenance and there is a worrying increase in potentially unsafe vehicles on the road,” he said.

But he added: “Trading in the fourth quarter has begun strongly and we remain focused on everything that we can control, with a number of initiatives under way to achieve further efficiencies within the business.”

The group is now looking to save more than £35 million over the current financial year, up from £30 million previously.

The update showed that sales in its autocentres chain lifted 5.1% on a like-for-like basis in a sharp pullback in growth seen previously.

Halfords said the consumer tyres market remained subdued as hard-up motorists rein in their spending, with “an upward trend year on year in the number of cars with tyres classed as unsafe with a tread depth below the legal limit of 1.6mm”.

It said it pared back declines in bike sales, with a 1.2% fall in the third quarter.