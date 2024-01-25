Union warning on closure of blast furnaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union warning on closure of blast furnaces

By Press Association
A general view of a steel plant (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
A general view of a steel plant (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The UK will be left “woefully underprepared” for any potential conflict if steel blast furnaces are allowed to close, the Government is being warned.

The GMB has written to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps saying that losing the ability to make steel from scratch will “significantly impact” the security of the country’s essential defence supply chains.

The warning follows news that blast furnaces at the country’s biggest steel plant, Port Talbot in South Wales, are to close with the loss of up to 2,800 jobs in a move to a more greener way of producing steel.

Tata is planning to replace the blast furnaces with an electric arc furnace, which can produce recycled steel.

Steel crisis
Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Birchall/PA)

The GMB said there are fears that British Steel plans to close its blast furnaces at Scunthorpe, leaving the UK with no way to make “virgin” steel.

Matt Roberts, GMB national officer, said: “We live in a turbulent global environment.

“Both Nato’s defence chief and Mr Shapps himself have warned that war in the next two decades is a possibility.

“Yet we are on the brink of losing our full ability to make our own steel, vital to our defence industry, not least in building warships.

“It’s utter folly.

“GMB is very clear, we must retain sovereign capability to make virgin steel.”