FTSE 100 inches higher again as European Central Bank holds rates

London’s top markets continued to make slow progress on Thursday, as the FTSE 100 made another marginal gain.

The index spent much of the day in the red but improved after the European Central Bank (ECB) held firm on interest rates and poured cold water over hopes of imminent cuts.

Meanwhile, US-linked firms also had a stronger afternoon after American GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2023 outperformed expectations.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.03%, or 2.06 points, higher to finish at 7,529.73.

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax index was up 0.1% at the close and the Cac 40 closed up 0.11%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “The last few days have seen European markets seek to reverse the damage of the early part of last week, but it has been slow progress higher, with the FTSE 100 underperforming relative to its peers.

“We opened the session with a modest pullback on the gains of yesterday as markets took stock against a backdrop of disappointing economic numbers, and a reluctance on the part of central banks to consider the prospect of early rate cuts.”

Mr Hewson added that ECB president Christine Lagarde’s “insistence that talk of rate cuts was premature” helped improve sentiment in afternoon trading.

Sterling meanwhile dropped against a stronger dollar, which was buoyed by strong US economic growth.

The pound was down 0.25% at 1.269 US dollars but was 0.24% higher at 1.171 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Dr Martens shares took a step in the right direction on Thursday despite continued turmoil in its US business helping to drive a slump in revenues.

The boot specialist revealed global revenue fell by 21% to £267.1 million in the last three months of the calendar year, but investors were pleased to see the business back recent trading guidance.

Dr Martens shares were up 9.05p to 84.4p at the end of the session.

Wizz Air slipped in value after the European airline posted a loss in the face of higher costs related to conflict in the Middle East.

The London-listed company announced a 16% increase in operating losses, from 155.5 million euros (£133 million) between October and December 2022 to 180.4 million euros (£154 million) during the same period last year.

Wizz Air shares declined by 83.5p to 1,946.5p.

St James’s Place was among the FTSE 100’s weaker performers after the wealth manager’s new boss launched a thorough review into its operations in the face of a slump in quarterly inflows.

Shares fell by 29.6p to 646.4p after the company said net inflows declined to £5.12 billion in 2023 from £9.78 billion a year earlier.

The price of oil rose to its highest level for around eight weeks after latest US inventory data revealed a decline and signalled resilient demand.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 1.92% to 81.58 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Intermediate Capital, up 140.5p to 1,777.5p, Ashtead, up 332p to 5,196p, Smurfit Kappa, up 122p to 3,088p, Howden Joinery, up 18.2p to 804.6p, and Mondi, up 30.5p to 1,460p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, down 29.6p to 646.4p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 82.5p to 1,865.5p, RS Group, down 22.8p to 749.8p, Standard Chartered, down 16.8p to 592.6p, and Entain, down 22.6p to 952.4p.