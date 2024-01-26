Consumer confidence reaches highest point in two years as optimism strengthens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Consumer confidence reaches highest point in two years as optimism strengthens

By Press Association
FConsumer confidence has reached its highest level in two years as optimism for the coming 12 months strengthens, according to a long-running survey (Matt Alexander/PA)
FConsumer confidence has reached its highest level in two years as optimism for the coming 12 months strengthens, according to a long-running survey (Matt Alexander/PA)

Consumer confidence has reached its highest level in two years as optimism for the coming 12 months strengthens, according to a long-running survey.

GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index rose by three points to minus 19 this month – its best headline score since January 2022.

Confidence in personal finances gained two points and now stands at zero, ending 24 consecutive months of negative scores and “the best single indicator for how the nation’s households feel about their income and expenditure”, GfK said.

Expectations for the general economic situation over the next year have increased by four points to minus 21 – 33 points higher than last January.

Meanwhile, the major purchase index, a measure of confidence in buying big ticket items, is up three points to minus 20 – 20 points higher than a year ago.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “Consumer confidence has started the year well with all measures up and a headline score of minus 19, the best since January 2022.

“Despite the cost-of-living crisis still impacting many households across the UK, consumers appear to be encouraged by the positive news about falling inflation.

“On balance, while there is national and global turmoil, the Consumer Confidence Index has started 2024 on a positive note – let’s see if this optimism continues.”

Linda Ellett, the UK head of consumer, retail and leisure markets for KPMG, said: “While inflation and interest rates are gradually reducing, prices are still increasing and consumers are seeing costs still going up.

“Many people still face the prospect of large jumps in their mortgage when their fixed deal ends this year. And even more face higher costs for the likes of insurance premium renewals, or in-contract increases for mobile and broadband provision.

“Household spending power is still gradually being eroded and in this environment it is little surprise to see that there is limited appetite for spending dwindling savings on major purchases, except perhaps – for those who can afford to – to temporarily take a break from it all on holiday.

“In KPMG research, households feeling worse about their financial security outnumber those feeling more secure by almost two to one.”