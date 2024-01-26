Shareholders will look for clues on Shell buybacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shareholders will look for clues on Shell buybacks

By Press Association
The oil company reports its full year results on Thursday (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shareholders will be keen to see whether Shell has managed to keep the money flowing as it could indicate the company’s ability to return cash to them.

The company reports full-year results on Thursday, with analysts expecting its annual adjusted earnings to hit 26.82 billion dollars (£21.08 billion) in the full year.

It would imply the oil giant earning around 6.04 billion dollars (£4.75 billion) in the last quarter of the year, a reduction of a little under 40% on a year earlier.

Analysts Giacomo Romeo and Kai Ye Loh at Jefferies said last month the company had provided a poor outlook for its cash flow from operations.

That and some other issues are “leading to concerns around Shell’s ability to maintain the current level of buybacks”, the analysts said.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research, Hargreaves Lansdown, said there is “growing competition for funds” in Shell between those who want to return money to shareholders and those who want to invest in renewable energy.

“Investors are not expecting to see a dip in oil and gas production in Shell’s fourth quarter numbers next week,” he said.

“However, lower refinery utilisation and weaker commodities prices have the potential to dent cash flows.

“Volatile pricing is part and parcel of being an energy company. However, an increased commitment to shareholder distributions and significant investment plans in both traditional and renewable energy means that there’s growing competition for funds.

“Meanwhile, there’s been mounting pressure for Shell to double down on its renewable commitments. So, investors will be keeping a close eye on Shell’s plans to allocate its cash in 2024.”

Politicians and campaigners will look for any new serious money that Shell might throw at its environmental ambitions.

It is now four years since Shell set out its goal to be “net zero” by the middle of the century, in line with the UK Government’s ambition.

However, in July last year the company abandoned one of its green pledges, which was to cut oil production by 1% to 2% each year until the end of the decade.

Shell said it was walking away from the pledge because it had already been achieved. By selling off some oil and gas fields the company’s production was already lower than it would have been in 2030 under the old plan, it said.

Critics said the buyers of these oil and gas fields would still extract the oil and sell it to be burnt, so while Shell’s carbon footprint might be lower as a result, global emissions will not change.