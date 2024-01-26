FTSE racks up best day since October as Burberry joins LVMH rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE racks up best day since October as Burberry joins LVMH rally

By Press Association
Shares in the City rose on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
After a dreadful start to 2024, the FTSE 100 finally appeared to pick up some steam this week and ended with its best one-day performance since October.

By the close in London the index had gained 105.36 points, or 1.40%, to finish the week at 7,635.09.

It came amid wins almost everywhere, only the supermarkets and electricity generators seemed to be struggling during the day.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Centrica and SSE were all crowded towards the bottom of the UK’s main index.

“The FTSE 100 is … seeing a strong session, rising to two-week highs and its biggest weekly gain since last September, driven by a strong performance from its big caps of AstraZeneca, Shell, BP, HSBC, Unilever and Diageo in a broad-based rebound,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

In Europe, a strong performance from LVMH – the company behind Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany – helped make Paris’s luxury goods-heavy Cac 40 the standout performer. It ended the day up 2.28%.

That could be felt in London as well, Mr Hewson said.

“The rebound in LVMH shares, along with the positive outlook, has translated into a rebound in the wider sector with Hermes and Burberry shares also seeing solid gains, while Diageo is also higher on the back of the rebound in the likes of Remy Cointreau as well as other spirits makers across Europe,” he said.

Germany’s Dax index had a milder positive performance, up 0.32%, while in New York the S&P 500 had risen 0.11% shortly after European markets closed and the Dow Jones was up by 0.25%.

In company news, WH Smith said its revenues were up 8% in the last 20 weeks on Friday as it reported a strong performance from its travel arm. Shares in the company closed down 0.65%.

Despite obvious woes in its accounts, Superdry’s shares lost only 2.61%, in part likely because it had already warned investors of poor conditions last month.

The company said that its adjusted loss before tax nearly doubled to £25.3 million in the six months to the end of October, in part due to a warmer than usual autumn.

Even since then, revenue has been down significantly, the company revealed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Croda, up 239p to 4,756p, Diageo, up 139p to 2,849p, Burberry, up 63p to 1,341.5p, Vodafone, up 2.64p to 70.76p, and St James’s Place, up 24.4p to 670.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Centrica, down 6.6p to 137.65p, SSE, down 41p to 1,698p, Sainsbury’s, down 5.4p to 276p, Tesco, down 5.3p to 293.5p, and Marks & Spencer, down 4.5p to 255.9p.