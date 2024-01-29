Chicken restaurant chain Wingstop eyes 15 new UK sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chicken restaurant chain Wingstop eyes 15 new UK sites

By Press Association
Wingstop, Cambridge Circus London (Wingstop/PA)
Wingstop, Cambridge Circus London (Wingstop/PA)

Chicken chain Wingstop is aiming to open 15 new restaurants this year, with the creation of up to 750 jobs.

The UK franchise of the US hospitality brand said the ambitious growth plan would represent its biggest year of expansion since launching in the country in 2018.

Lemon Pepper Holdings, the master franchisee of Wingstop UK, has confirmed nine locations where it will open new restaurants this year.

Wingstop UK will open new sites in Hounslow, Clapham High Street, Watford, Croydon Valley Retail Park, Wood Green, Lakeside Shopping Centre, Westfield Stratford City, Merry Hill Dudley, as well as a second site in Leeds.

Wingstop, Cambridge Circus London
Wingstop said the new quick service restaurants would cover a range of different locations (Wingstop/PA)

Six further unnamed sites were under negotiation, with these locations also expected to open in 2024.

The company said the new quick service restaurants would cover a range of different locations, including high street shops, retail parks and shopping centres.

The brand, which makes wings, tenders, burgers, and sides cooked to order, has grown to operate 39 UK sites and employ 1,600 people.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, said: “2024 is going to be our biggest ever year of growth.

“We are proud to be opening across the country and creating up to 750 new jobs.

“In just five short years as a business, we have certainly made our mark, offering the best-tasting wings in the business alongside an authentic and customised dining experience.

“There is huge momentum, and we are just getting started. We can’t wait for more of the UK to try our delicious food.”

It is one of a raft of US brands which have seen franchises grow rapidly in the UK in recent years.

Fried chicken business Popeyes earlier this week announced its own plans to open more than 30 new sites this year, creating around 2,000 jobs.