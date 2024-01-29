Air Astana aims for valuation of up to £757m in London float

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Air Astana aims for valuation of up to £757m in London float

By Press Association
Kazakhstan’s national carrier, Air Astana, has said it is set for a stock market valuation of up to 962m US dollars (£757m) when floats in London next month (Steve Parsons/PA)
Kazakhstan’s national carrier, Air Astana, has said it is set for a stock market valuation of up to 962 million US dollars (£757 million) when it floats in London next month.

The central Asian airline, which is nearly 50% owned by British defence giant BAE Systems, has set the indicative price range for its dual listing in London and Kazakhstan at between 2.13 US dollars (£1.68) and 2.75 US dollars (£2.16) per share.

This would value the group at between 770 million US dollars (£606 million) and 962 million US dollars (£757 million).

The final price is expected to be announced around February 9, according to the company.

Its London listing would provide a welcome boost to the London initial public offering (IPO) market amid a dearth of City deals and flotations.

Air Astana is 49% owned by BAE Systems, with the remainder owned by the Kazakh sovereign wealth fund.

BAE is expected to cut its stake as part of the float, netting the FTSE 100 firm a windfall, depending on how much of its holding it sells.

The carrier expects to raise around 120 million US dollars (£94.5 million) from the float.

Air Astana has 49 aircraft and carried seven million passengers in 2022, flying to major international destinations such as London, Amsterdam and Beijing.

It posted an operating profit of 149 million US dollars (£117 million) in 2022.

Group president and chief executive Peter Foster said: “The response to the offering and strong investor interest have been very positive.

“As one of the fast-growing airline groups, we firmly believe that Air Astana represents an attractive investment proposition, supported by strong financial and operational track record, significant growth opportunities, and an experienced, disciplined management team.”

The business is also offering the sale of global depositary receipts, or GDRs, alongside shares in the IPO.

The GDRs represent shares in the company at the rate of one GDR having an interest in four shares, according to the group.