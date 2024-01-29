Inchcape mulls sale of UK car dealerships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inchcape mulls sale of UK car dealerships

By Press Association
The UK car dealership arm might be worth hundreds of millions of pounds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Car dealership Inchcape has said that it might sell its UK retail division after reports that the business had been approaching prospective buyers.

The company said that it has had “approaches from a number of interested parties,” and is reviewing its options, one of which could be a sale.

It follows a report on Sky News that the London-listed group might be looking for a new owner for the retail division, which employs 3,700 people in the UK.

It runs 70 sites across the country and sells cars from brands including Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW and Audi.

“The board of Inchcape notes the recent press speculation in relation to our UK retail business,” the company told investors on Monday afternoon.

“Inchcape confirms that following approaches from a number of interested parties it is reviewing strategic options for the UK retail business, which potentially could include a sale.

“This review is at a very early stage and there can be no certainty that it will result in a transaction.”

Sky reported that the company has hired bankers from Rothschild to run the talks and that analysts thought the deal could be valued at several hundred million pounds.

After the report came out, shares in the business gained around 4.6%. However shares had been in the red earlier, so were only 0.8% up on the day.

A deal could allow Inchcape to better focus on its distribution business, which operates around the world and brings in better profit margins than the UK dealerships. Around £9 in every £10 of the company’s profits come from this arm.

A sale of the retail unit would follow other high-profile deals in the UK’s car sector. Last year Lookers was sold to a company controlled by Canada’s Alpha Auto Group in a half-billion pound deal.