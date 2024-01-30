Demand for financial help jumps 34% as UK grapples with debt and cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demand for financial help jumps 34% as UK grapples with debt and cost of living

By Press Association
People ‘up and down the country were set to face some difficult times this year’, the Money and Pensions Service said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Demand for financial help online jumped by 34% in the first week of 2024 as the nation grapples with rising debt and the cost-of-living crisis, a Government-backed service has reported.

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) said that in the first week of January, MoneyHelper’s Money Troubles pages received 10,187 hits, up from 7,625 the week before Christmas Eve.

Between January 1 and 7, the website had 8,924 unique visitors, a 37% jump compared to December 17 to 24. Page views also increased by 48%, reaching 20,027.

MoneyHelper is a service supported by the Government that provides free assistance and advice on a wide range of financial topics to anyone who needs it.

The most visited pages were “dealing with debt” and “help with the cost of living”, there was also high usage of “emergency help with money and food” and “dealing with county court judgments (CCJs)”.

The most popular search terms during this period included “scams”, “debt relief order” and “bankruptcy”. “Breathing space”, a scheme designed to give people time legal protections while they get debt advice, also featured prominently.

Charlotte Jackson, head of guidance services at the MaPS, said: “People up and down the country are set to face some difficult times this year. As these figures show, for many these have already begun.

“When things get tough, we all need to know there’s somewhere to turn. If you’re worried you can’t make ends meet, your debts are starting to spiral or you need help with important money decisions, we offer that first port of call.

“Our free MoneyHelper service offers in-depth guides, dedicated tools and information on specialist help so you can get the support you need quickly.

“Money troubles negatively affect your life in lots of ways, but the solution begins with that initial step. I’d urge anyone who’s in difficulty to start that journey today.”

It seemed demand for financial assistance was set to continue well into 2024. In the first two weeks of January, there was a 23% increase in visits compared with the two weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.

The total visitors also increased by 25% (18,384 compared with 14,719), and there was a 34% rise in page views (41,490 compared with 30,917).