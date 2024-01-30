Grocery price inflation slowdown stumbles as supermarkets offer fewer deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Grocery price inflation slowdown stumbles as supermarkets offer fewer deals

By Press Association
A shopper walking through the aisle of a supermarket
A shopper walking through the aisle of a supermarket

The slowdown of grocery price inflation has stumbled as supermarkets offered their customers fewer deals after Christmas, figures show.

Grocery prices were 6.8% more expensive than a year ago in January, only a slight easing from December’s 6.9% and a significant drop-off in pace compared with the 2.2 percentage point decrease seen between November and December, according to analysts Kantar.

Items bought on offer accounted for 27% of all grocery spending in January compared with 32% in December, when retailers competed to attract customers through their doors.

Despite this, shoppers spent almost £500 million more on offers this January than in the same month last year.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “All eyes are back on inflation again after the Consumer Prices Index’s (CPI) unexpected jump earlier in the month.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about the impact the Red Sea shipping crisis might have on the cost of goods, but the story in the grocery aisles this January is more about the battle between the supermarkets to offer best value, rather than geopolitics.

“Retailers have taken their foot off the promotions gas slightly as we’ve come into the new year, and that’s meant inflation hasn’t fallen as quickly.”

Kantar’s research suggested consumers were opting for more homemade meals to keep budgets in line, with 86 million more lunchboxes brought to work last year.

Spending on alcohol fell by more than half compared with December, with almost 6% of beer packs sold this month either no or low-alcohol options, a jump from 4% at the end of last year.

Mr McKevitt said: “Health always comes to the fore as a priority for consumers in January, but what’s interesting this month is that we’re not seeing as big a spike in health-related categories as we have done in previous years.

“That’s because people are now buying more of the typical January ‘health kick’ items throughout the year – 9% of annual own label plant-based sales were made in January in 2023, a steady decline compared with the 11% of sales in 2020.”

Both Sainsbury’s and Tesco gained market share over the quarter compared with a year ago, increasing sales by 8.1% and 6.3% respectively.

Lidl was the fastest growing grocer in Britain for the fifth month in row and the only retailer to see double-digit growth in the latest 12 weeks, with spending at the discounter up 11.9%.

Aldi also grew ahead of the market, with sales up by 7.2%.