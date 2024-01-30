Self-assessment tax return deadline looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Self-assessment tax return deadline looms

By Press Association
Self-assessment taxpayers have until the end of Wednesday to file their online returns or face a £100 fine (Tim Goode/PA)
Self-assessment taxpayers have until the end of Wednesday to file their online returns – or face a £100 fine.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is expecting more than 12.1 million tax returns to be filed for the 2022-23 tax year, along with any payment that is owed.

Missing the deadline, at midnight on January 31, could result in an initial £100 fine, potentially followed by further penalties.

The most recent figures issued by HMRC show that, as of January 23, more than 8.3 million online returns had been received, with 3.8 million people yet to file.

People who are unable to pay in full may be able to set up a “time to pay” arrangement.

HMRC has said it will consider a customer’s reasons for not being able to meet the deadline. Those who provide a reasonable excuse may avoid a penalty.

Dawn Register, head of tax dispute resolution at BDO, said new self-assessment filers “could include parents claiming child benefit whose salaries crossed the £50,000 threshold for the first time in the 2022-23 tax year and who will have to repay some or all of their benefit through the high income child benefit charge”.

She added: “They might be higher earners whose salaries topped £100,000 or pensioners who earned more than their savings allowance because of rising interest rates.

“Alternatively, they could be working people whose side hustle earnings were above £1,000 during the tax year.”

A survey for Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management indicated that nearly a fifth (19%) of working adults have some form of self-employed income.

The survey was carried out by Opinium among 2,000 UK adults in January.

Mark Collins, head of tax at Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management said: “HMRC says that those with a reasonable excuse for missing the deadline may avoid penalties, but there is the risk of a £100 fine even if there is no tax to pay, and penalties can mount up if returns are more than three months late, with additional penalties for paying outstanding tax late.”

After three months the penalties for late returns include additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900.

After six months there could be a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is higher.

And after 12 months there could be another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is more.