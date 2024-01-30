Morrisons agrees forecourts tie-up with Motor Fuel Group in £2.5bn deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morrisons agrees forecourts tie-up with Motor Fuel Group in £2.5bn deal

By Press Association
Morrisons said it has agreed a deal to sell its 337 petrol forecourts to Motor Fuel Group (PA)
Morrisons has agreed a £2.5 billion deal to sell its 337 petrol forecourts to Motor Fuel Group, which has the same private equity owner as the supermarket.

The retail giant said the proposed deal would also see it take a minority stake of around 20% in Motor Fuel Group (MFG) as part of a strategic tie-up.

Both firms are majority-owned by US buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

Under the deal, MFG is set to take on the Morrisons forecourts – including fuel and associated convenience retail operations – as well as more than 400 electric vehicle (EV) charging sites, with plans to invest in further expansion of the EV network and forecourt retail operations.

Rami Baitieh, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “As the needs of the customer continue to evolve, Morrisons and MFG’s partnership will see us combine our respective expertise and resources to deliver the best value for customers at the pump, in our convenience stores and in our supermarkets.

“It means Morrisons customers will continue to see a competitive and attractive forecourt offering, including expanded access to EV charging, while also benefiting from greater focus on investment in Morrisons’ core food business.”

The companies said there are not expected to be any compulsory redundancies after the deal, with all Morrisons forecourt staff offered an in-store position.

They added: “In nearly all circumstances this position will most likely be in the store to which the forecourt is attached.”

But at MFG, its workers are employed directly by franchise holders.

MFG – which has 900 sites in the UK – has pledged to roll out 800 ultra-rapid EV chargers across the enlarged estate within the first five years following the deal.

It plans to also boost the forecourt convenience shop environment, food-to-go and car valeting facilities.

Morrisons will continue to supply food and groceries across the forecourt chain, with the opportunity to expand across MFG’s estate.

Morrisons said it will use the proceeds of the sale to fund further investment in its grocery stores and food-making businesses, as well as “significantly strengthening the business’s capital structure”.

It is understood that Morrisons and owner CD&R are aiming to use the deal to help pay down some of the supermarket’s hefty £5.7 billion debt pile.

It is similar to last year’s deal by rival Asda to acquire EG Group’s petrol stations in the UK and Ireland last year.

William Bannister, chief executive of MFG, said: “This strategic acquisition, and the resulting partnership with the highly respected Morrisons brand, is the next major growth investment for MFG.

“It is anchored in the potential for us to accelerate the rollout of ultra-rapid EV charging infrastructure across the UK while also giving customers a first-class retail offer.”