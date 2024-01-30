Class action case against BT unlike any other seen by regulators, tribunal hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Class action case against BT unlike any other seen by regulators, tribunal hears

By Press Association
A tribunal has heard that a class action claim seeking £1.3 billion in compensation for BT customers is ‘remarkable’ and ‘unlike any we’ve seen by regulators exercising their regulatory powers’ (BT Group/PA)
A tribunal has heard that a class action claim seeking £1.3 billion in compensation for BT customers is ‘remarkable’ and ‘unlike any we’ve seen by regulators exercising their regulatory powers’ (BT Group/PA)

A tribunal has heard that a class action claim seeking £1.3 billion in compensation for BT customers is “remarkable” and “unlike any we’ve seen by regulators exercising their regulatory powers”.

Collective Action on Land Lines (Call) founder Justin Le Patourel alleges that BT charged customers “excessive and unfair” prices for standalone landlines and calls in violation of its special responsibility as a dominant firm under section 18 of the Competition Act.

Daniel Beard KC, acting for BT, has said in documents that it was legitimate for companies to “seek to maximise their profits and that they price accordingly”.

He told the tribunal on Tuesday: “I’m going to deal with what is by any measure quite a remarkable claim. It’s a claim for excessive pricing unlike any that we’ve seen by regulators exercising their regulatory powers, let alone in any standalone determination.”

He said the claimant had to prove market dominance, that prices charged by BT were excessive in regards to costs, and that those prices were unfair.

He went on: “It has to do all of that having regard to principles of legal certainty, and those are important principles.

“What we’ve heard over the past day and a half does not remotely come close to discharging that burden of proof in relation to any of those three elements.”

BT has said the claim related to a technical landline pricing issue which was resolved by Ofcom in 2017.

It has said it does not accept that its pricing was anti-competitive then, and would “robustly defend” its position at trial.

Customers could be in line for between £300-400 depending on the length of their contract with BT if the claim is successful.

The trial is estimated to last eight weeks.