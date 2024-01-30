European stocks ahead as IMF upgrades world economic outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

European stocks ahead as IMF upgrades world economic outlook

By Press Association
European markets moved higher on Tuesday as the IMF lifted its outlook for growth in the world economy (Victoria Jones/PA)
European markets moved higher on Tuesday as an influential global organisation lifted its outlook for growth in the world economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the global economy is expected to grow by 3.1% this year and 3.2% next year, driven by greater strength in the US and as the Chinese government rolls out fiscal support.

The upgrade appeared to give traders a boost, with top European stock markets closing in the green.

London’s FTSE 100 was lifted by banking stocks with NatWest, Barclays and Lloyds among the biggest risers of the day.

It was up 33.57 or 0.44% to close the day at 7,666.31.

In Frankfurt, the Dax was up 0.18% and in Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.48% higher.

Axel Rudolph, a senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “European stock indices ended the day on a positive note as the IMF raised its 2024 growth forecast, despite it lowering Germany’s from 0.9% to 0.5% this year and Eurozone sentiment weakening slightly.

“Preliminary fourth quarter GDP (gross domestic product) showed that France, Germany and the euro area avoided technical recessions by narrow margins.”

Over in the US, it was a cautious start to trading, with the Federal Reserve set to announce interest rates for the nation on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was more or less flat and Dow Jones was up about 0.15% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was down 0.2% against the US dollar to 1.2683, and down 0.3% against the euro to 1.1696.

The price of Brent crude oil was up 0.8% to 83 US dollars per barrel.

Diageo financials
Guinness owner Diageo revealed its profits had fallen as it found some shoppers were shifting toward cheaper drinks (Liam McBurney/PA)

In company news, shares in Diageo rose 0.91% despite the business reporting a slump in profits over the last six-month period.

The business said that operating profit was 3.3 billion US dollars (£2.6 billion) in the last six months of the calendar year. That is 11.1% lower than the same period a year earlier.

SSP, the business behind sandwich-maker Upper Crust, revealed a 17.1% increase in like-for-like sales in the last three months of 2023, in part because there were fewer strikes than a year earlier. Shares in the business closed down 0.27%.

Shares in Deliveroo fell 3.12% after one of the company’s biggest shareholders decided to offload its stake in the delivery firm.

Berlin-based Delivery Hero, which first invested in Deliveroo in 2021, revealed that it would sell around 4.5% of Deliveroo’s shares.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, up 64p to 2,497p, Auto Trader, up 17.4p to 738p, Pershing Square, up 82p to 3,804p, NatWest Group, up 4.6p to 227.2p, and WPP, up 15p to 795.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, down 6.2p to 114.3p, Mondi, down 47.4p to 1,424.4p, Entain, down 23.2p to 957.4p, DS Smith, down 5.6p to 284.7p, and Ocado, down 10.8p to 554.8p.