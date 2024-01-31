Green Savings Bonds rate is cut back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green Savings Bonds rate is cut back

By Press Association
Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, cutting back the rate on offer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, pruning back the rate on offer.

The new issue pays 2.95% AER (annual equivalent rate) over a three-year term, the Treasury-backed provider said.

The previous issue, which was available until January 30 2024, paid 3.95% AER.

Green Savings Bonds enable savers to help fund green government projects across the UK.

The bonds help to raise funds for green projects as part of the UK Government Green Financing Framework.

Announced in the 2021 spring budget, Green Savings Bonds are a specific policy measure and are distinct from NS&I’s normal activity. Investment in the bonds does not count towards NS&I’s net financing target, which is set by the Treasury each year.

The minimum investment in Green Savings Bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each issue. Investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the bonds. The full amount deposited will be held for three years and cannot be withdrawn during this time.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “NS&I Green Bonds have been hit by harsh pruning, slashing the rate from 3.95% to 2.95%.

“These were always likely to face the business end of a pair of shears as the savings market gradually heads south. However, the decision to cut so soon and so hard is disappointing. It raises the question whether we will see green savings grow, or whether the harsh prune has done too much damage.

“The fundraising target for these bonds is set completely separately to NS&I’s overall funding target, so this change has nothing to do with the fact the organisation is flush at the moment.”

She added: “There’s a real risk that such harsh cuts will severely damage enthusiasm for the product. When you can still get 4.6% on a three-year bond elsewhere, you’d need to be a passionate believer in the Government’s green projects to settle for as little as 2.95% right now.”