New Morrisons boss to draw up plans to ‘reinvigorate’ supermarket chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Morrisons boss to draw up plans to ‘reinvigorate’ supermarket chain

By Press Association
Morrisons is set for a ‘new chapter’, according to boss Rami Baitieh (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons is set for a ‘new chapter’, according to boss Rami Baitieh (Ian West/PA)

The boss of Morrisons has said the firm is developing plans to “reinvigorate, refresh and strengthen” the supermarket group as it revealed a rise in sales.

The debt-laden company, which is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket group, has witnessed a challenging two years since being taken over by a US private equity firm in a £7 billion deal.

Morrisons has seen its share of the UK grocery market decline over the period as cash-strapped shoppers have increasingly moved towards discounter rivals, with Aldi overtaking Morrisons as the UK’s fourth biggest grocer as a result.

Rami Baitieh, who was appointed chief executive of Morrisons in November, said on Wednesday that the company is developing plans to “reinvigorate, refresh and strengthen” the business.

“Reporting today our sixth consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales improvement is very positive,” he said.

“But there is so much more we can do, and together with my colleagues, we are developing plans to reinvigorate, refresh and strengthen Morrisons and to start a new chapter – which begins with our customers.

“I have been at Morrisons for only a few months, but it’s already clear that we have an abundance of talented colleagues, well-located shops, high-class food-making operations and a real point of difference with our Market Street butchers, fishmongers, bakers, cheesemongers and deli counters.”

Morrisons revealed that total revenues increased by 2.7% to £14.9 billion over the year to October 29.

Nevertheless, this growth comes amid a boost from high levels of grocery price inflation over the past year.

The retailer said the performance included a stronger end to the year, with like-for-like growth, excluding fuel, of 3.3% in the fourth quarter.

It also revealed that earnings increased by 6.5% to £970 million for the year.

It comes a day after the retailer agreed a £2.5 billion deal to sell its 337 petrol forecourts to Motor Fuel Group (MFG), which is also owned by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Morrisons said the proposed deal would also see it take a minority stake of around 20% in MFG as part of a strategic tie-up.

Part of the money from the deal will be invested into paying down the company’s £5.5 billion debt pile, with funds also going towards store investment and pricing.