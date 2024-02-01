Mecca Bingo owner rebounds to profit as customer numbers grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mecca Bingo owner rebounds to profit as customer numbers grow

By Press Association
Customers enjoy a game at the Mecca Bingo hall in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Customers enjoy a game at the Mecca Bingo hall in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Casino and bingo hall firm Rank Group has swung back to a profit for the past half-year as more punters returned to its venues.

The Mecca Bingo operator said it was boosted by “busy trading” through Christmas and New Year.

The group recorded a pre-tax profit of £10.4 million for the six months to December 31, bouncing back from a £109.1 million loss over the same period a year earlier.

Chief executive John O’Reilly said: “After what has been a very challenging few years for Rank due to a wide range of external macro factors, we are starting to build revenues and, with our strong operational leverage, we are improving our profitability, with the group delivering revenue and operating profit growth across all businesses.”

Rank Group
Rank Group owns the Grosvenor chain of casinos (Jane Barlow/PA)

The company said it saw a rise in wage costs over the six month period but this was largely offset by lower energy bills.

It came as the business reported a 9% jump in like-for-like net gaming revenues, as both its casinos and bingo halls benefited from more customers.

The company, which also runs the Grosvenor chain of casinos, also said it is “well positioned” to benefit from UK regulatory reforms in the latter half of the year as it reported a positive outlook.

Last spring the Government launched its gambling white paper which included reforms to casino venues.

Rank said it hopes the reforms can be implemented from this summer.

As a result of the gambling shake-up, the group said it expects to be able to double the number of gaming machines in its Grosvenor venues, start sports betting at these venues and start using electronic payments at bingo halls and casinos.

Mr O’Reilly said: “We are well positioned to optimise the opportunities afforded by the UK Government’s planned land-based regulatory reforms which will hopefully be implemented through the passing of secondary legislation in the summer of 2024.

“These reforms cannot come soon enough in enabling us to modernise our proposition to better meet our customers’ expectations.”