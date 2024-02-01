Irn-Bru firm AG Barr hires former Saga boss for top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irn-Bru firm AG Barr hires former Saga boss for top job

By Press Association
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has said the former boss of Saga and Co-operative Group will replace long-standing chief executive Roger White at the helm when he retires later this year (Alamy/PA)
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has said the former boss of Saga and Co-operative Group will replace long-standing chief executive Roger White at the helm when he retires later this year.

Euan Sutherland will take on the top job from May 1, following Mr White’s previously announced move to step down at the end of April after 21 years in the role.

The announcement came as the Scottish firm upgraded its full-year profit outlook thanks to a sales hike of around 7.6% over 2023 and a strong performance in the final six months.

AG Barr results
AG Barr’s long-standing chief executive Roger White will step down at the end of April (Stewart Attwood/AG Barr/PA)

AG Barr, which also runs the Rubicon and Funkin brands, said underlying earnings were now expected to rise by 13.8% to around £49.5 million, up from £43.5 million in 2022 and slightly ahead of market expectations.

Outgoing boss Mr White said it was an “excellent overall performance”.

He added: “This has been supported by continued brand investment, strong execution of our sales plans and progress across our supply chain improvement programme.

“We have positive momentum behind our brands and business as we enter the new financial year.”

Mr White announced his retirement plans from the Cumbernauld-based group last August.

His successor, Mr Sutherland, was most recently chief executive of over-50s brand Saga, while he was also formerly boss of fashion group Superdry, The Co-op Group and group chief operating officer of B&Q owner Kingfisher.

Mark Allen, chairman of AG Barr, said: “It has been a great pleasure working with Roger, who has successfully led the business for over two decades and delivered significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees. We wish him well in the future.”

He added that Mr Sutherland “will be a strong addition to the board”, given his experience with consumer-facing businesses.

Mr Sutherland said: “I am very excited to join AG Barr, which has a unique heritage, strong culture and exceptional brands.”