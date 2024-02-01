Record 11.5 million tax returns filed by January 31 deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Record 11.5 million tax returns filed by January 31 deadline

By Press Association
A record 11.5 million people have submitted their self-assessment tax returns on time, according to HM Revenue and Customs (PA)
A record 11.5 million people have submitted their self-assessment tax returns on time, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

But it is estimated that around 1.1 million people missed the January 31 deadline for 2022-23 returns. They could now face an initial £100 penalty followed by further potential charges.

Among those who beat the deadline, 32,958 people filed their returns between 11pm and 11.59pm on January 31, HMRC said.

The revenue body is urging those who have missed the deadline to file their returns now.

Some 11,581,962 returns were received by January 31. This includes returns that were expected by HMRC, as well as voluntary returns and late registrations.

Out of the total, just over 11 million returns were ones that were expected.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Anyone who has yet to file and is concerned that they cannot pay in full may be able to spread the cost of what they owe with a payment plan. Search ‘pay your self assessment’ on gov.uk to find out more.”

Taxpayers who file or pay late but have a reasonable excuse can appeal against penalties on gov.uk.

People should also be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone, including a tax agent, if they have one. HMRC scams advice is available on gov.uk.

As well as an initial £100 penalty, the penalties for filing a tax return late include, after three months, additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900.

After six months there is a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is higher.

After 12 months there is another penalty of 5% or a £300 charge, whichever is more.

There are also additional penalties for paying late – 5% of the tax unpaid at 30 days, six months and 12 months. Interest will also be charged on any tax paid late.