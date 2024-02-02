Train drivers strike to cause more travel chaos for passengers

Parts of the country will have no rail services on Friday because of the latest strike by train drivers in their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of Aslef at Greater Anglia, c2c and LNER will walk out for 24 hours following similar action at other train operators earlier this week.

Strikes will also be held on Saturday and next Monday against different companies, causing fresh travel chaos for passengers.

Union members at all the English train operators involved in the dispute are also banning overtime until early next week, which is leading to cancellations.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel, with some areas having no trains and others only limited services and starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

c2c will not run any services on Friday.

Managing director Rob Mullen said: “I’m really disappointed that an agreement with Aself hasn’t been reached. The impact of this ongoing action is significant for our customers and colleagues.

“I’m hopeful that further meetings with the unions are productive and see progress made toward concluding this challenging time for the railway.”

LNER said it will run more than 30 services between London, Edinburgh and West Yorkshire, equivalent to around a fifth of its usual timetable.

Greater Anglia said a “very limited” service will operate on Friday on only five of its main routes and, with the exception of the Stansted Express service, for a limited period.

Apart from the Stansted Express, these services will start much later and will finish earlier than normal.

“We expect these services to be very busy and passengers are advised to plan ahead or consider travelling on alternative dates.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: “Unfortunately on February 2, no services will run at all on most Greater Anglia routes, with just an hourly service during normal operating hours on the Stansted Airport to London route and an hourly service for limited hours on the Norwich to London, Colchester to London and Southend Victoria to London routes, plus a few services between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street.

“On the days affected by action short of a strike, the vast majority of services will be running as normal, but there will be some alterations and cancellations across our network.

“An extensive engineering works programme will also take place on Saturday February 3 and Sunday February 4. This work is extremely important to help maintain the safe and reliable running of the railway and make it fit for the future. A rail replacement service will run while the work takes place.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these service alterations and advise customers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

The dispute remains unresolved after more than 18 months, with Aslef saying it has not met the Transport Secretary Mark Harper for over a year or the rail employers since last April.

General secretary Mick Whelan said his members have not had a pay rise for almost five years, accusing the government of “giving up” trying to resolve the dispute.

None of the companies affected by the current wave of strikes are using the new law aimed at ensuring a minimum level of services during industrial action – set at 40% in the rail industry.

Aslef said this proves the regulations are unworkable.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson, said: “Train companies are working through plans to manage the unnecessary disruption to our passengers caused by this damaging industrial action – minimum service levels are one potential tool for that but they are not a silver bullet.

“In the meantime, we remain committed to resolving this dispute and our offer, which would take average driver salaries to £65,000 for a four-day week without overtime, remains on the table.”

The Transport Department has accused Aslef’s leadership of refusing to allow its members to vote on a pay offer made last year.

A spokesperson said: “The Transport Secretary and Rail Minister have already facilitated talks that led to this fair and reasonable offer.

“With passenger revenues not having recovered since the pandemic, the taxpayer has had to prop up the railways with £12 billion in the last year alone.

“These strikes will not change the need for urgent workplace reforms that Aslef continue to block.”

Aslef counters that drivers have been reballoted a number of times since the dispute started and have always backed continuing with industrial action.

Mr Whelan added: “The members have voted to keep striking for a fair pay deal. What is it that Mr Harper does not understand?”