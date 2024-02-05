Travel-related spending up 12% compared with last January, says bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travel-related spending up 12% compared with last January, says bank

By Press Association
The top destination for Monzo customers who got away last month was Spain (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK consumers soaked up warmer weather with trips to Spain last month, while fewer people spent money in pubs and bars on home territory, according to new data from digital bank Monzo.

Spending data from across the digital bank’s 7.5 million customers revealed an increase in purchases on trips away in January.

Travel-related spending rose by 12% during the month compared with the same period last year, with budget airline Ryanair the most popular provider, Monzo said.

The top destination for customers who got away in January was Spain, with some regions experiencing record-high temperatures at the beginning of the year.

Australia, the US and the United Arab Emirates also made the top 10 destinations list.

Meanwhile, data showed that the typical January health-kick may have picked up pace this year.

Total spending on going out to venues including bars, pubs and nightclubs fell by 11% during the month to January 29, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The bank said this could indicate that more people had chosen to give up alcohol during the month as part of the Dry January movement.

Separate data from Not On The High Street revealed that sales of non-alcoholic drinks more than doubled last month compared with January 2023, with people tapping into new brands selling alternative beers, wines and spirits.

Meanwhile, Monzo said the number of fitness-related Pots had surged by 90% year-on-year last month.

The feature lets customers put money aside into savings pots which can be designed for a specific goal, such as a house, a holiday, or keeping fit.

When it comes to gym memberships, PureGym, which offers gym access 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, saw the highest volume of spending from the bank’s users.

And the higher-end health group David Lloyd Clubs was the second most popular gym for customers who decided to splash out on well-being at the start of the year.

Sujata Bhatia, Monzo’s chief operating officer, told the PA news agency that its customers had been finding “fun and savvy” ways to achieve goals for the year, such as by rounding up purchases and putting the extra cost in a pot, or setting automated saving challenges.

Ms Bhatia added that “it’s clear they’re kicking off the year thinking about putting every penny they can towards the things that matter to them”.