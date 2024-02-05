Lucky Saint cheers sales jump after bumper December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lucky Saint cheers sales jump after bumper December

By Press Association
Lucky Saint has revealed a recent jump in sales (Lucky Saint/PA)
Lucky Saint has revealed a recent jump in sales (Lucky Saint/PA)

The UK’s largest dedicated alcohol-free beer brand has revealed a festive sales surge as it said shoppers have found “new occasions” to have a pint.

The boss of Lucky Saint said it traded “particularly well” over December, as many drinkers have moderated their alcohol consumption throughout the year and not only for Dry January.

Emma Heal, chief executive of the brand, said the brand has benefited from customers choosing to drink beer on more occasions amid the growth of non-alcoholic options.

“We are growing as the whole market is growing” she said.

“We’ve found it’s not been as simply as beer drinkers, swapping for non-alcoholic versions – people are finding new occasions to drink and sometimes switching between alcohol free and alcohol.

“I think that’s why we had a strong December.

“People were happy to drink an alcoholic beer one moment while with friends but have one of ours the next.”

She said the company has benefited from an increase in people choosing to drink non-alcoholic beer on weeknights and during the daytime.

This has seen its cans of Lucky Saint lager included in supermarket meal deal offers as a result.

Lucky Saint said December last year was the group’s largest sales month on record amid a steady rise in demand for the brand.

It highlighted a particularly strong Christmas period, with sales up 158% for the week prior to Christmas in 2023 compared to the same week a year earlier.

The brand said it was buoyed by many drinkers switching between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks during festive celebrations.

Ms Heal said that the business feels there is still plenty of room for the market to grow.

“In the UK, the amount of non-alcoholic beer being bought is still significantly below levels elsewhere in Europe,” she said.

“Currently in supermarkets it represents about 6% of all beer and we can see that growing towards 10%.

“And we are seeing a lot of growth potential in pubs too.

“We have particularly found real momentum there where we have been able to bring our draught beers to pubs.”

New research from the company highlighted a change in the habits of alcohol consumption in the UK, particularly in hospitality venues.

It found that almost two-thirds, 62%, of Britons said they feel comfortable to go to the pub without drinking alcohol.

However, this found that women were particularly more comfortable without alcohol, at 69%, compared to only 56% of men.