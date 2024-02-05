Further disruption for rail services amid ongoing train drivers’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Further disruption for rail services amid ongoing train drivers’ strike

By Press Association
Members of the Aslef union on a picket line (Danny Lawson/PA)
Members of the Aslef union on a picket line (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rail services will continue to be disrupted on Monday because of ongoing industrial action by train drivers in their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

A series of strikes started last week coupled with an overtime ban which has led to widespread cancellations across England.

Aslef members at Chiltern, Great Western Railway (GWR) and CrossCountry will be on strike on Monday, leading to widespread cancellations of services.

Chiltern and CrossCountry will not run any trains on Monday, while GWR said its services will be “extremely limited”.

GWR said in a statement: “On Monday, a reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR.

“Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all and trains that are running will only be operating for a limited period during the day.”

GWR services that do run on Monday will start at 7am and finish at about 7pm.

“On the days after strikes, services could also be affected by a limited number of short-notice cancellations and alterations,” said GWR.

The dispute started 20 months ago and remains deadlocked, with no talks planned.

Aslef says it has not met transport ministers for more than a year, and employers since last April, when the union rejected a pay offer linked to changes in working practices.

Train operators and the Government insist the offer is “fair and reasonable”, and have urged the union to ballot its members.

Aslef said that regular reballots on continuing with industrial action, as required under law, have returned huge votes in favour.

The overtime ban will end on Tuesday.