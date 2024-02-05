CMC Markets cutting 17% of its workforce to slash costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CMC Markets cutting 17% of its workforce to slash costs

By Press Association
Around 200 jobs are being axed at CMC Markets as the online trading platform looks to slash costs by £21 million a year (CMC Markets/PA)
Around 200 jobs are being axed at CMC Markets as the online trading platform looks to slash costs by £21 million a year.

The London-headquartered firm – founded by Conservative peer Lord Peter Cruddas – said it was cutting its global workforce by about 17% to “drive efficiencies and control costs”.

CMC said it was making savings by merging its support teams, streamlining reporting lines and automating processes.

“The group continues to focus on driving efficiencies and making structural savings across its global operations,” CMC said.

It comes after a slump in deals last year, with investment banks axing jobs and consolidation ramping up among City brokerages.

CMC’s cost saving plans look set to deliver savings of £21 million a year in 2024-25.

The firm has 14 offices worldwide, including its London headquarters, with operations also across financial centres such as Germany, France, Singapore and Australia.

Shares in the group jumped 13% in early trading on Monday, with the group confirming it remains on track with its recently increased earnings outlook.

CMC said last month it was expecting net operating income for the year to March 31 of between £290 million and £310 million, up from the previously guided £250 million to £280 million range, thanks to improved market conditions.

But CMC had also said in November last year that the business was “reaching the peak of its investment cycle” and that it was reviewing costs.

The difficult trading conditions seen since the start of 2023 has sparked a wave of mergers and acquisitions across City firms in recent months.

Former Barclays boss Bob Diamond’s City broker Panmure Gordon agreed last month to merge with rival Liberum, while stockbrokers FinnCap and Cenkos struck a £45 million tie-up last year, and Numis was snapped up by Deutsche Bank.