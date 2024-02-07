Greenpeace protesters scale Unilever headquarters in plastic pollution protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greenpeace protesters scale Unilever headquarters in plastic pollution protest

By Press Association
The protest comes ahead of Unilever publishing its full-year results for 2023 on Thursday (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace)
Greenpeace protesters have scaled Unilever’s headquarters in London to protest against plastic pollution on the eve of the company’s 2023 profit announcement.

The campaign group hung a 13 metre-wide banner across an entrance to the building near Blackfriars Bridge on Wednesday morning, with the message: “Profit Warning: Plastic Polluted Money”.

Two protesters also sat atop walls of the building, waving black flags with a subverted version of Dove’s logo reading “Real Harm” – to raise awareness of the pollution they say is caused by the Unilever-owned beauty brand.

Greenpeace said further activists on the ground set up a “pollution warning zone” around the entrance.

The protest comes ahead of Unilever publishing its full-year results for 2023 on Thursday.

It also coincided with a newly released report by the Break Free From Plastic campaign group, which found that the company has risen into the top three for worst plastic polluters globally.

Last year, the firm was named the biggest seller of multi-layer plastic sachets, used as packaging for products such as Dove shampoo, with a report saying the company was on course to sell 53 billion in 2023.

Campaigners say the sachets are nearly impossible to recycle and can jam local waste systems and waterways, causing flooding.

It prompted Greenpeace to accuse Unilever brands such as Dove – which says it is “passionately committed to being one of the brands making the biggest impact against plastic waste” – of greenwashing.

The Greenpeace protesters are calling on Unilever to stop sachet sales and phase out single-use plastic within 10 years.

They are also urging the company to use its influence to advocate for these goals at the UN Global Plastics Treaty negotiations through its role as a co-chair of the Business Coalition.

The protest was staged at Unilever’s HQ in London (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace)

Nina Schrank, head of plastics at Greenpeace UK, said: “Unilever’s profits are drenched in plastic pollution.

“Brands like Dove might give them a clean public face and a healthy bank balance but the truth is the billions in profit Unilever will announce tomorrow is matched only by the billions of pieces of plastic they flood into the world.

“From devastating floods to toxic fire fumes, it’s communities far from their London HQ in places like the Philippines and Indonesia who are paying the price of plastic pollution.

“That’s why we’re here issuing Unilever with their own profit warning – profiting from plastic pollution is a dead end, they have to change.

“They must stop selling plastic sachets now, commit to phasing out single-use plastic within a decade and advocate for this same level of ambition at UN Global Plastics Treaty negotiations.”

The PA news agency has contacted Unilever for comment.