Shares fall in the City as Barratt and Sainsbury’s weigh on indexes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shares fall in the City as Barratt and Sainsbury’s weigh on indexes

By Press Association
The supermarket chain’s shares fell more than 6% on Wednesday (Michael McHugh/PA)
The supermarket chain’s shares fell more than 6% on Wednesday (Michael McHugh/PA)

The City’s top share index gave back some of its Tuesday gains as it was hit by poor performances from supermarkets and the mining sector.

A disappointing update from Sainsbury’s sent the retailer to the bottom of the FTSE 100, closing down more than 6% after saying it plans to scale back its clothes sales from some shops.

The company also plans to shut more standalone Argos sites, it revealed, as part of a plan to save £1 billion a year.

The company’s drop also weighed on Tesco, which saw its shares close 3.41% lower on Wednesday.

Between them, the two supermarkets – and mining companies like Antofagasta, Anglo American and Endeavor Mining – all weighed on the FTSE 100 which fell 52.26 points, or 0.68%, to end the day at 7,628.75. It wiped out much of Tuesday’s 68-point gain.

“The seesaw battle going on in the FTSE 100 swung the way of the bears today,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Barratt Developments slumped on news of its acquisition of rival Redrow, and a poorly-received update from Sainsbury’s hit supermarket shares.

“Despite the index’s relative cheapness, it remains firmly unloved, and languishes well off its record highs even as its peers in Europe and the US continue to look well-placed for more gains.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the top indexes were also struggling. Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.65%, while the Cac 40 in Paris closed 0.36% lower.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe, the S&P 500 had gained 0.75%, while the Dow Jones was 0.42% higher.

On currency markets, the pound had gained 0.24% against the dollar at 1.2628 and had risen 0.11% against the euro at 1.1728.

In company news, Barratt Developments announced a £2.52 billion deal which would see it take over Redrow, a smaller house-building rival.

The deal, which could lead to close to 1,000 job cuts across the businesses, could accelerate construction of homes, the companies said.

Shares in Barratt plummeted 5.47%, while those in Redrow increased 13.60%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Smurfit Kappa, up 102p to 2,972p, DS Smith, up 8.1p to 281.1p, Rolls-Royce, up 5.1p to 322.9p, Centrica, up 2p to 135.2p, and Sage Group, up 16p to 1,169.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Sainsbury’s, down 16.7p to 258.9p, Barratt Developments, down 29p to 501p, Vodafone, down 2.63p to 63.6p, Antofagasta, down 67p to 1,697.5p, and Anglo American, down 68p to 1,754.6p.