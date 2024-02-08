Martin Lewis says 262,500 emails sent after car finance complaint tool launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Martin Lewis says 262,500 emails sent after car finance complaint tool launched

By Press Association
Martin Lewis launched the tool on Tuesday evening (PA)
Martin Lewis launched the tool on Tuesday evening (PA)

More than a quarter of a million complaint emails have been sent after just one day of a free motor finance reclaim tool going live, consumer champion Martin Lewis has said.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Lewis said: “Car finance reclaiming update. Staggeringly after just 1 full day of our free complaint tool being live… 262,500 complaint emails have been sent.”

Mr Lewis added in a further post: “These numbers are off the charts – far bigger even than the closing days of the PPI (payment protection insurance) deadline.”

The free tool and guide are on the MoneySavingExpert.com website, which was founded by Mr Lewis.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a major investigation into whether people could be owed compensation for being charged too much for car loans, following a high number of complaints.

In January, it said it would look at historical discretionary commission arrangements in the motor finance market. If it finds widespread misconduct, the regulator has said it will make sure those affected receive settlements in an orderly, consistent and efficient way.

Before January 2021, some lenders allowed brokers (the person arranging the loan, for example, a car dealer) to adjust the interest rates they offered customers for car finance.

Typically, the higher the interest rate, the more commission the broker received. This was known as a discretionary commission arrangement.

Discretionary commission arrangements created an incentive for brokers to increase how much people were charged for their car loan – and the FCA banned this practice in 2021.

But the regulator has said there has since been a high number of complaints from customers about how much they were charged before the ban.

Providers (lenders and brokers) are rejecting most of these complaints, because they believe they have not acted unfairly and have not caused customers to lose out, the regulator has said.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Mr Lewis said he had been working on his guide since the FCA launched its investigation last month.

He told the programme: “We launched the guide and a free tool that does the template and sends the whole complaint, does it all for you at no cost, on Tuesday night at 7.30, so we have had one full day of it.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, even the final days of PPI weren’t like this.”

Addressing viewers, Mr Lewis said: “If you had a car, a van, a motorbike, a campervan on finance, before January 28 2021, you may have been mis-sold and you will not know now.

“Even when I’ve told you if you are in that category, all that tells you is could you have been mis-sold? So part of the complaint process and what the template letter does is, the first one is to say: ‘Tell me. Did you have a discretionary commission arrangement in place on my finance’?”

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) previously said it has heard from more than 10,000 people who fear they were charged too much for their finance and “many more are waiting in the wings”.

The FOS has resolved complaints where it found the way the commission arrangement between the lender and the car dealer worked was unfair on the consumer – and it is thought this could trigger more complaints.

The FCA is using powers under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 to review historical motor finance commission arrangements and sales.

The regulator plans to set out next steps in the third quarter of 2024.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said last month: “We are taking a closer look at historical discretionary commission arrangements in the motor finance market following a high number of complaints from customers, which are being rejected by firms.

“If we find widespread misconduct, we will act to make sure people are compensated in an orderly, consistent and efficient way.”

The FCA has put a pause on a deadline for motor finance firms to provide a final response to relevant customer complaints.

People can still complain to their provider, but they will not have to respond until after September 25, at the earliest.

The FCA has further information about the issue for consumers on its website at fca.org.uk/consumers/car-finance-complaints.