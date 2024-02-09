Barclays buys Tesco’s consumer bank for £600m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclays buys Tesco’s consumer bank for £600m

By Press Association
Barclays has agreed to buy Tesco Bank’s retail banking operations for £600 million (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Barclays has agreed to buy Tesco Bank’s retail banking operations for £600 million, as the UK’s biggest supermarket sharpens its focus on its food business.

The banking giant will scoop up its credits cards, loans, savings and banking operations as part of the deal.

About 2,800 staff at Tesco Bank will also transfer to Barclays over time.

The announcement follows rival supermarket giant Sainsbury’s announcing plans last month to wind down its banking division amid efforts to focus on the food business.

Barclays said it expects to pay roughly £600 million for the retail banking operations.

But Tesco said it could receive up to £1 billion once other costs are settled in the transaction, and taking into account a £250 million special dividend paid by the banking subsidiary to its parent company last year.

The company told its more than five million customers that they do not need to take any action and will be contacted over the coming months.

Some remaining elements of the supermarket bank – including its insurance products, travel money, gift cards and ATMs – are not included in the deal. It described them as “capital-light, profitable businesses with a strong connection to our core retail offer”.

Barclays will take on Tesco Bank’s credit cards and unsecured personal loans, worth about £8.3 billion, and approximately £6.7 billion in customer deposits, provided the acquisition is completed by the end of July next year.

Furthermore, the two companies have agreed to a partnership, initially for a 10-year period, which means Barclays can market and distribute credit cards, loans and savings under the Tesco brand.

It will also give the bank the opportunity to tap into the Tesco Clubcard scheme, which is the UK’s largest loyalty programme.

Barclays said it expects to pay Tesco £600 million for its retail banking operations (Yui Mok/PA)

Ken Murphy, Tesco’s group chief executive, said the deal will unlock “greater value for customers and for our business” and means it can “bring customers new and innovative propositions”.

CS Venkatakrishnan, Barclays’ boss, said the partnership is a “further demonstration of the investment we continue to make in our UK consumer business”.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the team at Tesco over the coming months to enable a smooth transition and, subject to completion of the transaction, we look forward to welcoming Tesco Bank colleagues and customers to Barclays,” he said.

The banking giant said it is using its existing resources to pay for the acquisition. As part of plans to simplify the bank, it is currently in the process of trying to sell its German consumer business.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Tesco is streamlining the balance sheet, having parted ways with its credit cards, loans and savings operations.

“Doubling down on the core food business is a trend we’re seeing many of the grocers adopt, as they reduce exposure to non-core activities and get ready to win the price wars, which have been raging since cost of living pressures soared.”

