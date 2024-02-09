FTSE drops amid falls for mining stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE drops amid falls for mining stocks

By Press Association
Shares closed down in the City on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
Shares closed down in the City on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)

Shares in London dropped again on Friday, with some of the FTSE 100’s biggest mining groups helping to push the index to its lowest finish in two weeks.

The FTSE 100 fell 22.9 points, or 0.30%, to end the day at 7,572.58. Fresnillo, Glencore and Anglo American were among the biggest losers.

It put the index on a par with its rivals in Europe. Frankfurt’s Dax index finished down 0.22%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had dropped 0.24%.

As markets were closing in Europe New York’s S&P 500 had gained 0.27%, while the Dow Jones was 0.36% lower.

“While the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 are making new record highs, the latter topping the 5,000 mark, European stock indices found it difficult to keep up and have had a slightly negative end to the week,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“The FTSE 100 in particular suffered a third straight day of losses ahead of next week’s UK unemployment, inflation, fourth quarter GDP and retail sales data.”

On currency markets the pound had gained 0.07% against the dollar at 1.2626 and had risen 0.05% against the euro at 1.1712.

In company news, Barclays said that it would buy the retail banking operations of Tesco Bank for £600 million.

It will give Barclays the supermarket brand’s credit cards, loans, savings and banking operations.

It will also add around 2,800 staff to the Barclays payroll. Shares in the bank closed down 0.61%.

Elsewhere, Bellway said that it had seen a 30% drop in revenue to £1.25 billion in the six months to the end of January.

But lower mortgage rates had encouraged buyers back into the market, the business said and its reservation rate per outlet per week – a key metric for the industry – has risen since last January.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were DS Smith, up 7.6p to 316.2p, Entain, up 23.9p to 1,010.5p, Pershing Square, up 74p to 3,942p, ConvaTec, up 4.4p to 239p, and Persimmon, up 23.5p to 1,400.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Land Securities, down 21.8p to 628.4p, Fresnillo, down 16.5p to 476.7p, Legal & General, down 7.5p to 233.8p, Glencore, down 11.75p to 385.05p, and British American Tobacco, down 63p to 2,421p.