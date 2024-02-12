Locations with biggest concentrations of house price jumps and drops revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Locations with biggest concentrations of house price jumps and drops revealed

By Press Association
Blackburn with Darwen is among the locations with the biggest concentrations in significant house price rises in 2023, according to Zoopla (Peter Byrne/PA)
Blackburn with Darwen is among the locations with the biggest concentrations in significant house price rises in 2023, according to Zoopla (Peter Byrne/PA)

Around one in 10 homes across Britain increased by 5% or more in value last year, despite the tough property market, according to a website.

Despite high mortgage rates and the continued pressure on living costs, Zoopla estimated that around one in five (21%) properties held their value last year, with no significant change.

A further 25% of homes are estimated to have gained between 1% to 5% in value last year, while 10% gained 5% or more.

Nearly a third (31%) are estimated to have lost between 1% and 5% of their value, while one in seven (13%) lost 5% or more.

Homeowners who saw their property increase in value in 2023 had an average rise of £7,800 – or around £21 per day, Zoopla said.

It made the calculations by comparing value estimates for UK homes in December 2022 to those in December 2023.

England’s North West had the highest proportion of homes registering larger value increases of 5% or more, at 17%. It was closely followed by Scotland, with 16% of homes there seeing value increases of 5% or more in 2023.

Zoopla expects house prices to fall by 2% in 2024 across the UK, but exactly how this affects individual UK homeowners will depend on the location, it said.

Izabella Lubowiecka, senior property researcher at Zoopla, said: “While national house prices indices pointed to modest house price falls over 2023, our property-by-property level tracking of home values shows that most homes saw their value unchanged or slightly higher over the year. Value reductions were focused in southern England while modest gains were recorded in lower priced, more affordable housing markets.”

Here are the local authority areas across Britain with the highest concentrations of homes increasing in value by 5% or more in 2023, according to Zoopla, with the percentages of homes which recorded gains of this size:

1. Rossendale, North West, 44.2%

2. Blackburn with Darwen, North West, 34.5%

3. Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 32.6%

=4. Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 32.3%

=4. Burnley, North West, 32.3%

6. Bolton, North West, 31.1%

7. Inverclyde, Scotland, 30.0%

8. Glasgow City, Scotland, 29.7%

9. Carlisle, North West, 28.9%

10. Knowsley, North West, 27.9%

And here are the areas with the highest concentration of homes with value loss of 5% or more, according to Zoopla, with the percentages of homes which recorded losses of this size:

1. Dover, South East, 52.4%

2. Hastings, South East, 50.7%

3. Aberdeen City, Scotland, 45.1%

4. Canterbury, South East, 43.4%

5. Thanet, South East, 40.9%

6. Rother, South East, 38.6%

7. Folkestone & Hythe, South East, 35.8%

8. Tendring, Eastern England, 35.3%

9. Moray, Scotland, 32.1%

10. South Holland, East Midlands, 31.5%