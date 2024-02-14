United Utilities backs financial outlook despite hit from storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

United Utilities backs financial outlook despite hit from storms

By Press Association
The North West water supplier was hit by 13 storms since the start of 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The North West water supplier was hit by 13 storms since the start of 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

North West water supplier United Utilities said that its performance had been knocked off course by a series of storms over the past year, but said its financial outlook remains unchanged.

The business said that the exceptionally high rainfall would take a £25 million chunk out of the amount of incentive payments that it will receive for the financial year.

It now expects to get around £40 million from the outcome delivery incentives (ODI) – a system managed by regulator Ofwat to reward companies for providing good service to customers.

Severn Trent Water
Fellow water company Severn Trent said it expects a four-star rating from the Environment Agency (Severn Trent/PA)

“Annual rainfall in 2023 was exceptionally high across the North West, with parts of our region experiencing rainfall up to 50% higher than 2022 and up to 33% higher than the long run average,” the business said.

“Since the start of 2023, there have been 14 named storms, of which nine have occurred since the end of September.”

Yet the business said that despite this hit, it was making “no material changes” to its financial guidance for the 12 months to the end of March.

Separately, fellow water company Severn Trent said that it is “confident” that it will manage to get the top four-star rating in the Environment Agency’s environmental performance assessment. That means that it has had “zero serious pollution incidents in the year”.

The company said that it expects its ODI rewards to be at least £50 million “despite having experienced 10 named storms since September, contributing to the last six months of 2023 being the third wettest for England on record”.