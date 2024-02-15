More than three million households in fuel poverty in 2023, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

More than three million households in fuel poverty in 2023, figures show

By Press Association
Fuel poverty statistics have revealed the number of low-income families in draughty homes struggling with bills (Tim Goode/PA)
Fuel poverty statistics have revealed the number of low-income families in draughty homes struggling with bills (Tim Goode/PA)

Some 3.17 million low income households were struggling to pay their energy bills to heat draughty homes in 2023, official figures show.

In England, official statistics consider a household to be in fuel poverty if their home has a poor energy efficiency rating of band D or below and their disposable income after housing and fuel costs is below the poverty line.

The data from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero shows 13% of households in England were in fuel poverty last year, largely unchanged from 13.1% in 2022.

The figure would have been more than 3.5 million households in fuel poverty without Government support including energy bill payments and the cost-of-living income payments given to people on low incomes, the data showed.

The data also reveals well over a third of households (36.4%) or some 8.91 million were forced to spend more than 10% of their income, after housing costs, on domestic energy bills, up from 6.66 million in 2022.

Due to energy improvements there has been a slight increase in the proportion of low income households living in a property with a fuel poverty energy efficiency rating of Band C or higher, pulling them out of fuel poverty according to the statistics.

Some 54% of all low income households live in a property with an energy rating of C or above, up from 53.1% in 2022, the figures show.

The fuel poverty gap – the reduction in fuel costs needed for a household not to be in fuel poverty – jumped in 2023 to £417, from £348 the year before.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the figures do not paint the “true picture of suffering” as they exclude millions of homes in certain energy performance categories and many people who receive a Warm Home Discount for their bills.

He added: “The numbers of households paying more than 10% of their income on energy is truly shocking, far exceeding previous estimates.

“The reality is that household energy debt is now at record levels, millions of people are living in cold, damp homes and children are suffering in mouldy conditions.

“The wider impact of high energy bills is also clear to see with households having to cut back on spending so much that the UK has now entered a recession.”

Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Georgia Whitaker said: “Progress on tackling fuel poverty is flatlining, despite the ongoing energy crisis, which has forced those on the lowest incomes to freeze in their own homes.

“The cheapest and most effective way to help is to insulate homes, but Government funding for energy efficiency schemes was pushed off a cliff edge by ministers over a decade ago.”

She criticised moves to remove the legal requirement on private landlords to insulate homes, and urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “drop his anti-green agenda” as measures – such as insulation – to tackle the climate crisis also ease the cost of living.