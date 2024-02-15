Concerns over claims management firms raised by City regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerns over claims management firms raised by City regulator

By Press Association
Some claims management companies have inadequate systems in place to differentiate between regulated and unregulated activity, the Financial Conduct Authority has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Some claims management companies (CMCs) have inadequate systems in place to differentiate between regulated and unregulated activity, the City regulator has said.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said some firms had charged significantly higher fees for unregulated claims.

The FCA published a review into CMCs carrying out unregulated claims activity. It was concerned that consumers may mistakenly assume that all the services CMCs offer come within its regulation.

This assumption can mislead consumers about the level of protection they have, and give unregulated activities extra credibility, the regulator said.

CMCs, which help people to make a claim in return for a fee, were brought under the FCA’s regulation from April 2019.

Firms handle a range of claims for compensation or other benefits.

CMCs must be authorised by the FCA if they provide services for claims concerning financial services and products; personal injury; employment matters such as unfair dismissal; criminal injury; housing disrepair; and certain industrial injuries benefits.

But some types of claims services fall out of the scope of the FCA’s regulation.

The FCA said it issued substantive information requests to 26 CMCs offering unregulated claims services for matters such as tax, timeshare, diesel emissions and flight delay claims.

Sheldon Mills
The FCA’s Sheldon Mills said the regulator expects all firms in this market to take account of its findings (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The regulator used additional scrutiny where unregulated claims activity accounted for a significant portion of the business and, in some instances, it visited the business premises.

Some firms in the sample had undertaken very little, or no regulated claims management activity, the FCA said.

Some firms have applied to cancel their FCA permissions following its contact, and around 70% have stopped unregulated claims activity.

The FCA said on its website: “When complying with our rules, CMCs can deliver wider benefits to society including by helping raise awareness of the opportunity to claim and acting as an additional check and balance on the redress system.

“Our vision is for CMCs to be trusted providers of high quality, good value services that help people pursue legitimate claims for redress.

“We expect all firms to take account of our findings of this multi-firm work and make necessary changes.”

Financial Conduct Authority building in central London (FCA/PA)
Where fees for the unregulated claims exceed those charged for the regulated claims services, the FCA said it ‘strongly urges’ CMCs to keep in mind ‘the spirit of the consumer duty’ (FCA/PA

Firms must regularly review their regulatory permissions to ensure these are up to date, and apply to remove them if they are not needed, the regulator said.

Under the consumer duty, which came into force from July last year, firms must ensure that communications are likely to be understood by the consumers they are intended for, and that these communications equip consumers to make decisions that are effective, timely and properly informed.

The duty requires firms to act in good faith, and to give consumers the right information to make decisions.

In accordance with the duty, CMCs must ensure that their products and services provide fair value.

Where fees for the unregulated claims exceed those charged for the regulated claims services, the FCA said it strongly urges CMCs to keep in mind the spirit of the consumer duty, and whether the services they are providing represent fair value for the consumer.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “Since taking over the regulation of CMCs, we have been working assertively to raise standards, so CMCs are considered trusted providers of high quality, good value services that help people pursue legitimate claims for redress.

“We are disappointed to find that some firms have inadequate systems and controls in place to differentiate between regulated and unregulated claims activity and some are charging significantly higher for unregulated claims.

“Although we don’t have regulatory oversight of the unregulated activities, we consider that firms will want to satisfy themselves on whether this is appropriate.

“We expect all firms in this market to take account of the findings we’ve published today and make any necessary changes. We will take tough action if we find firms aren’t complying.”