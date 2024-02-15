Planned strikes by London Overground workers called off after improved pay offer

Planned strikes next week by London Overground workers have been called off after a pay offer was improved, the RMT union announced.

RMT members working for Arriva Rail London (ARL) on London Overground were due to take strike action on Monday and Tuesday.

They will now vote on the new offer next week.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground members working for Arriva Rail London have made progress through their determination to take strike action.

“The dispute is not over but we have made sufficient progress to suspend the action next week in order for our members to assess the new offer fully in a referendum.”

Steve Best, managing director at Arriva Rail London, said: “We are pleased that RMT union has suspended industrial action planned for Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 February. This is a positive step for our employees and London Overground customers, who will no longer face disrupted services next week.

“We continue to work with the RMT to resolve this dispute and are pleased at the progress we have made so far. We hope that together we can reach an agreement which delivers a fair pay award and long-term job security for our employees, as well as ensuring a financially sustainable future for ARL and our railway.”