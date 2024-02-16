NatWest names permanent boss and unveils highest yearly profit since 2007

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NatWest names permanent boss and unveils highest yearly profit since 2007

By Press Association
NatWest Group has appointed Paul Thwaite as its permanent chief executive (Alamy/PA)
NatWest Group has appointed Paul Thwaite as its permanent chief executive, as it revealed its highest yearly profit since before the 2008 financial crisis.

Mr Thwaite succeeds Dame Alison Rose, who stepped down in the wake of the debanking row last year.

The board of NatWest said the new boss was an “outstanding candidate and the right person to shape the future of NatWest”.

Meanwhile, the banking group revealed an operating pre-tax profit of £6.2 billion over 2023, the highest profit since the £9.9 billion made just before the global financial crisis in 2007.

It also came in above analysts’ expectations of a £6 billion profit for the year, and was up by a fifth compared with 2022, with the bank benefiting from rising interest rates pushing up the cost of borrowing.

However, NatWest said it had been affected by the more competitive savings rates environment.

Customer deposits, excluding one-off items, fell by £13.8 billion during the year, as more customers hunted around for a better deal on their savings. But it also saw more people moving money into fixed-rate savings accounts.

Its net interest margin – which shows the difference between what a bank pays out for deposits and earns from loans – fell during the final three months of the year, compared with the previous quarter, as it paid out more to savers.

Meanwhile, Mr Thwaite said he was “honoured” to be leading the bank and serving its 19 million customers.

He said: “It is an exciting time for our sector and our bank. I am confident we can shape the future of NatWest to deliver its full potential.

“This year we are focused on the things we can control; delivering profitable growth, becoming more efficient, more productive, and simpler to deal with, whilst managing our cost and capital efficiently.”

Mr Thwaite became NatWest’s interim boss in July. He was previously running the bank’s commercial business.

He stepped in after Dame Alison’s exit in the wake of the so-called debanking row around former Ukip leader Nigel Farage’s account with Coutts, a high-net-worth bank owned by NatWest.

She had worked at the bank for more than 30 years, and NatWest’s chairman Howard Davies described her departure as a “sad moment”, having “dedicated all her working life so far” to the business.