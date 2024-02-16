Telegraph suitor to buy Traitors and Fleabag maker for £1.15bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Telegraph suitor to buy Traitors and Fleabag maker for £1.15bn

By Press Association
All3Media produced hit BBC show the Traitors (BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz/PA)
All3Media produced hit BBC show the Traitors (BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz/PA)

The Abu Dhabi-backed company which is trying to take over the Telegraph has announced a £1.15 billion deal to buy the production company behind Fleabag and the Traitors.

The deal will see RedBird IMI, which is headed by former CNN president Jeff Zucker, take over London-based All3Media.

It came after an agreement with All3Media’s owners Warner Bros, Discovery and Liberty Global.

Based in London, All3Media has 50 different labels, and has produced some of the most popular shows of recent years.

They include Squid Game: The Challenge, Midsomer Murders, Call The Midwife and Gogglebox.

Its subsidiaries are based in the UK, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand.

Mr Zucker said: “All3Media is one of the world’s great content companies, and this gives us an incredible platform to continue to grow our expanding portfolio.

“The demand for new shows and ongoing existing series, both scripted and unscripted, makes All3 a perfect fit for us.

“We would not be doing this if not for the tremendous confidence we have in the outstanding All3Media management team, led by Jane and Sara.”

RedBird IMI is majority owned by the vice-president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a fact that has left ministers concerned about its proposed purchase of the Telegraph newspaper.

The Government has ordered an investigation into the deal by regulators Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority. They have until March 11 to report.

In the meantime, RedBird IMI and Telegraph Media Group have been banned from making any changes to key staff or the structure of the Telegraph business, which also includes the Spectator magazine.

The All3Media deal is RedBird IMI’s fifth investment since launching around a year ago. It has invested in other media companies such as production firms Media Res and EverWonder Studios, as well as children’s entertainment company Hidden Pigeon Company and Front Office Sports, a digital outlet.