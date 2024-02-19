Surging insurance switching helps Moneysupermarket notch up record sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Surging insurance switching helps Moneysupermarket notch up record sales

By Press Association
Moneysupermarket Group has notched up higher profits after cheering record sales thanks to booming car and home insurance switching as customers tried to find better deals in the face of “exceptionally” big cost hikes.

The group, which helps customers compare deals, reported an 8% rise in pre-tax profits to £92.1 million for 2023, with sales up 11% at £432.1 million.

It recorded a 28% surge in insurance revenues over the year, with a 27% hike in the fourth quarter, as rocketing premium prices drove high levels of switching.

It said: “Exceptionally high premium inflation continued, driving high search traffic in the quarter and fuelling high levels of switching in car and in home.”

But it said the ramp-up in car premium costs started to stabilise towards the end of the year and the group is expecting it to become harder to match the same levels of insurance revenues over 2024, particularly in the second half.

Moneysupermarket said it saw no material revenues from energy switching and added it does not expect this to improve over the year ahead.

Peter Duffy, chief executive of Moneysupermarket Group, said: “We helped customers save a record £2.7 billion in 2023.

“The more we can help households save, the more the group grows.”

The group – whose Moneysupermarket.com TV ads star actress Dame Judi Dench – said that car insurance premiums jumped by 35% to the end of November, while home cover rose by 34%.

Insurers have been hiking premiums to offset rising repair and labour costs throughout the industry.

“The combination of high levels of premium price inflation and the cost-of-living squeeze resulted in high levels of search traffic with consumers seeking a better deal,” according to Moneysupermarket.

This has been helping make up for the loss of energy switching business, while it has also seen a dearth of demand for borrowing and mortgage switching, which has been affected by rising interest rates after the Bank of England increased them to a 15-year high of 5.25% last year.

It said: “Within our banking product lines, current accounts performed strongly as customers looked to lock in high savings rates and promotional switching incentives.

“2023 was our best ever year for current account switching, with attractive deals available across a range of providers.”