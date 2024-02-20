HS2 will boost West Midlands economy by £10bn in next 10 years – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HS2 will boost West Midlands economy by £10bn in next 10 years – report

By Press Association
HS2 will drive a £10 billion economic boost for the West Midlands during the next 10 years, according to new research (Jacob King/PA)
HS2 will drive a £10 billion economic boost for the West Midlands during the next 10 years, according to new research (Jacob King/PA)

HS2 will drive a £10 billion economic boost for the West Midlands during the next 10 years, according to new research.

The impending arrival of the high-speed railway will lead to the creation of around 41,000 new homes, nearly 31,000 new jobs and more than 700,000 square metres of new commercial floorspace in the region, analysis commissioned by HS2 Ltd found.

The study analysed the impact of the project within a 1.5-mile radius of HS2 stations Curzon Street in central Birmingham and Interchange in Solihull, as well as the planned Network Integrated Control Centre and maintenance depot in Washwood Heath.

The report by consultancy Arcadis stated that the areas around those locations have already seen a surge in investment activity since Phase One of HS2 between London and the West Midlands was approved by Parliament in 2017.

Almost 55,000 new homes have been planned for development in that time, compared with fewer than 10,000 during the same period before Royal Assent was granted.

The rate of increase in planned housing around HS2’s three West Midlands hubs has been 14 times greater than elsewhere in the region, according to the research.

Meanwhile, the total construction value of mayor projects in those areas has risen from £4.5 billion to £15.4 billion, the study said.

HS2 Ltd executive chair Sir Jon Thompson said: “This new research provides evidence that HS2’s future arrival is already driving transformational regeneration and investment in the West Midlands.

“It shows that investor appetite, regeneration and investment close to where we’re building our three key assets in the region has surged in the last six years.

“Driven by the promise of enhanced connectivity and heightened investor confidence, HS2’s arrival is spreading prosperity and opportunity to the communities it touches for generations to come.”

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said: “This research demonstrates that HS2 has delivered substantial investment and development opportunities in our region in recent years.

“Whether it’s urban regeneration, improved local transport connections, increased housing provision and of course new jobs, HS2 is benefiting local people, businesses and our wider economy.

“It’s vital that local people see the tangible benefits of major schemes like this.”

Phase One of HS2 is due to open between 2029 and 2033.

Services will initially run to and from Old Oak Common in the suburbs of west London amid delays in extending the line to Euston in the centre of the capital.

Sir Jon, who has led the project since Mark Thurston left his role as chief executive in September 2023, warned last month that the estimated cost for Phase One has soared to as much as £66.6 billion.

In 2013, HS2 was estimated to cost £37.5 billion (in 2009 prices) for the entire planned network, including now-scrapped extensions from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds.

Sir Jon attributed the overspend to original budgets being too low, changes to scope, lower than expected productivity, weak contractual models and inflation.