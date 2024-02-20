Barclays reveals £2bn cost-cutting overhaul as profits fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclays reveals £2bn cost-cutting overhaul as profits fall

By Press Association
Barclays has revealed plans to strip out another £2 billion in costs in the coming years (Alamy/PA)
Barclays has revealed plans to strip out another £2 billion in costs in the coming years (Alamy/PA)

Barclays has revealed plans to strip out another £2 billion in costs in the coming years, after efforts to overhaul the bank have weighed on profits in recent months.

Shares in the the bank jumped by about 5% on Tuesday morning after it announced a structural shake-up to improve its financial performance, simplify the business, and return more money to investors.

It said it was targeting efficiency savings totalling £2 billion by 2026, as the global bank focuses on five key divisions going forward.

It comes on top of about £1 billion already spent over 2023 on restructuring costs, which involved its offices and branches, infrastructure, and staff.

The cuts are designed to reduce its cost-to-income ratio – meaning the amount it spends on running the business as a percentage of the amount it generates in income.

It comes on top of about £1 billion already spent over 2023 on restructuring costs, which involved its offices and branches, infrastructure, and staff.

About £300 million of that was spent on “rightsizing” its headcount, it said. Barclays previously revealed it cut about 5,000 full-time jobs across the global business over 2023, largely affecting back office and support roles.

It did not specify how many jobs are expected to go as part of the sweeping cost-cutting drive in the coming years.

Max Georgiou, an analyst at Third Bridge, said he thinks a 20% reduction in headcount in the bank’s corporate and investment bank is needed to achieve the savings target, an amount which he said “would not impact day-to-day operations”.

Kathleen Brooks, a research director at XTB, said Barclays’ new financial targets “set a high bar” and involve “building a greater institution than what Barclays is today”, but added that will mean job cuts.

The update was shared alongside the bank’s full-year financial results which showed declining profits.

It made a pre-tax profit of £6.6 billion over 2023, 6% lower than the previous year and a slightly bigger drop than analysts were expecting.

Over the final three months of the year, profits plunged by 92% to £110 million, from £1.3 billion the previous year, as the restructuring efforts weighed.

The bank’s chief executive, CS Venkatakrishnan, who is also known as Venkat, said: “Our new three-year plan, which we will be announcing at the investor update today, is designed to further improve Barclays’ operational and financial performance, driving higher returns, and predictable, attractive shareholder distributions.”

It marks the first major strategy update for several years for the banking giant and has been much anticipated by investors.

Barclays also announced plans to return at least £10 billion to shareholders over the next two years, through dividends and share buybacks.

Venkat was awarded £4.6 million in pay and bonuses for 2023, including a £1.4 million annual bonus, according to the bank’s annual report published on Tuesday. His total pay package was down from £5.2 million in 2022.

Bankers across the group shared a £1.75 billion bonus pool for 2023, down 3% on the previous year, although 2022’s payouts included a reduction of about £500 million for “risk and control issues”.

Barclays also said it did not apply the recent scrapping of the bankers bonus cap to the latest payouts because the new rules were put in place towards the end of 2023.

Axing the cap – which previously limited bonuses to 100% of the salary for bankers, or double with shareholder approval – is expected to impact “a relatively small number of our employees”, Barclays said.

Ms Brooks, from XTB, added: “Barclays strategic review was punchy, and it essentially boils down to two things: cut costs aggressively and boost profits and continue to return capital to shareholders, to the tune of £10 billion by 2026.

“This is exactly the type of message that shareholders love at the moment, and it is why the market has reacted with glee on Tuesday morning.”