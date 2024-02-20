Tesco to display unit pricing on Clubcard deals after consumer group criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tesco to display unit pricing on Clubcard deals after consumer group criticism

By Press Association
Tesco said its price labelling had been ‘formally endorsed’ by Trading Standards (Alamy/PA)
Tesco said its price labelling had been ‘formally endorsed’ by Trading Standards (Alamy/PA)

Tesco is to display unit pricing on its Clubcard deals in stores and online following criticism from consumer group Which?

Tesco said the changes to its product labelling would appear in all stores over the coming weeks.

In June last year, Which? said Tesco “could be breaking the law” by failing to provide unit pricing – such as the price per 100g – on products with Clubcard promotion prices.

The consumer group reported the supermarket giant to the UK competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), as it criticised its pricing information displayed for some products.

At the time, Tesco said that its price labelling had been “formally endorsed” by Trading Standards, after it asked the organisation to review its Clubcard Prices promotions.

It added that it was “disappointed” by the “ill-founded claims” by Which?

Unit prices can be used by shoppers in stores and online to compare the value of products they are purchasing.

Tesco’s UK chief executive Jason Tarry wrote in a blog this week: “If you are in store, you will now start to see that the way that we display our Clubcard Prices will not only show the total price, but also the unit price of the product (by volume or weight), to allow a direct comparison of the price per unit between the Clubcard Prices offer and the price of alternative products.

“This is something that we have been planning to do for some time, and I am really pleased that we are ready to make the change.

“Over the coming weeks, these changes will appear in all our stores, as our colleagues update millions of price labels on the shelf edge. We will also be adding these unit prices to our Clubcard Prices deals online.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Which? has campaigned through the cost-of-living crisis for supermarkets to make pricing clearer so shoppers can easily find the best value deals at a time when so many have struggled to put food on the table.

“The lack of unit pricing on Tesco’s Clubcard offers was a glaring omission and we warned that this approach could be breaking the law last summer, so it’s good to see the nation’s largest supermarket stepping up to do the right thing by making this important change.

“We look forward to seeing this rolled out quickly across all stores and online so shoppers can benefit as soon as possible. The Government also needs to now update outdated pricing rules so all shoppers can easily compare value.”