HSBC reveals record profits but takes hit from links to China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSBC reveals record profits but takes hit from links to China

By Press Association
HSBC has unveiled record-high yearly profits and nearly doubled the pay packet for its boss (Lucy North/PA)
HSBC has unveiled record-high yearly profits and nearly doubled the pay packet for its boss (Lucy North/PA)

HSBC has unveiled record-high yearly profits and nearly doubled the pay packet for its boss, but has seen its share price drop after revealing its finances took a hit in recent months because of its ties to China’s struggling property market.

The bank said its pre-tax profit surged by nearly 80% to top 30.3 billion US dollars (£24 billion) in 2023, from 17.1 billion dollars (£13.6 billion) the year prior.

The jump was helped by higher interest rates which have pushed up the cost of borrowing, driving bigger earnings for the UK’s largest lenders.

The bank also revealed in its annual report that the pay package for chief executive Noel Quinn nearly doubled last year.

He took home £10.6 million, up from £5.6 million in 2022, primarily thanks to a £5 million long-term bonus in HSBC shares that he gained during the year.

Bankers for HSBC also shared bonuses worth 3.8 billion US dollars (£3 billion), surging by 12% compared with the previous year.

But HSBC revealed that its earnings were knocked in recent months because of problems facing China, the world’s second-largest economy.

The majority of the bank’s profits are generated in Asia, although its global headquarters are in London.

UK banks annual profits
HSBC reported record profits for 2023 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Its pre-tax profit plunged by 4.1 billion US dollars (£3.3 billion) to one billion US dollars (£800 million) in the final three months of the year, compared with the same period the year before.

The fall was driven by a three billion-US dollar (£2.4 billion) hit linked to HSBC’s stake in Bank of Communications, a Chinese bank.

Lenders in China have faced a sharp downturn in the country’s commercial real estate market, which has left many developers with mounting debts.

Shares in HSBC tumbled by about 7% on Wednesday morning following the surprise fourth-quarter hit.

But Mr Quinn said the bank remains “confident on the economy in China” and the fact that leaders are working to stimulate the economy

“I did say last quarter, I thought the market had bottomed. I still believe that,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“I also said last quarter that it would take a few years for the market to work its way through the current challenges – so I didn’t say the challenges were over.”

He said there has been a “progressive and gradual recovery” in the real estate market.

Meanwhile, Mr Quinn said his pay package was based on the bank’s performance.

“As you can see from the numbers, 2023 was a very strong performance, and that is reflected in my own personal renumeration,” he said.