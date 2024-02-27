FTSE 100 flat as tobacco shares knocked by vaping tax reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 flat as tobacco shares knocked by vaping tax reports

By Press Association
London’s top index has lagged behind European peers as reports of a new vaping tax weighed on Imperial Brands (Jacob King/PA)
London’s top index has lagged behind European peers as reports of a new vaping tax weighed on Imperial Brands (Jacob King/PA)

London’s top index has lagged behind European peers as reports of a new vaping tax weighed on Imperial Brands, while higher oil prices helped lift shares in mining giants.

The FTSE 100 was down just 1.28 points, or 0.02%, to 7,683.02 at close.

Imperial Brands was the biggest faller of the day with its share price down by about 5% amid reports that the UK Government is considering announcing a new tax on vapes at the Budget announcement next week.

Meanwhile, shares in Anglo American, Antofagasta and Endeavor Mining moved higher as oil prices rose for another day.

Brent crude oil was up by 0.8% to 83.2 US dollars per share.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst for IG, said: “The oil price is once again rising amid ongoing shipping disruptions and repeated breakdowns in talks for a Gaza ceasefire that raise supply worries.”

Elsewhere in European markets, Germany’s Dax was up 0.76% and France’s Cac 40 closed 0.23% higher.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was more or less flat while Dow Jones was down by about 0.4% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was flat against the US dollar at 1.2685 and against the euro at 1.169.

In company news, shares in On the Beach soared 13.44% after the business announced a deal to resolve a long-running feud with airline Ryanair.

The companies said the deal would guarantee that customers of On the Beach will not be overcharged when booking Ryanair flights.

The airline had previously lobbed several allegations at the tour operator and others of “knowingly and deliberately overcharging unsuspecting consumers”.

Elsewhere, shares in fund manager Abrdn fell 3.31% even though the business said that it had managed to shrink its pre-tax loss from more than half a billion pounds to just £6 million last year.

It said that clients withdrew funds in 2023 as it saw net outflows of £13.9 billion.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone, up 2.32p to 68.4p, Flutter Entertainment, up 385p to 17,080p, Anglo American, up 35.8p to 1,762.4p, SSE, up 30p to 1,594p, and Burberry, up 24.5p to 1,311.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Imperial Brands, down 88p to 1,730.5p, Croda, down 155p to 4,748p, Unilever, down 80.5p to 3,915.5p, Informa, down 15.6p to 810.2p, and Frasers, down 15.5p to 816p.