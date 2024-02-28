Just Eat set for profit increase amid strong UK momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Eat set for profit increase amid strong UK momentum

By Press Association
Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com has pointed towards stronger earnings (Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat has said it is set for a jump in profits amid “strong momentum” in the UK and Ireland.

Nevertheless, shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com fell on Wednesday morning with analysts linking this to the lack of a share buyback.

It came as the takeaway delivery giant revealed a drop in transactions over the past year.

It said gross transaction value (GTV) declined by 6% to 26.4 billion euros (£22.6 billion) in 2023 as customers made fewer orders.

The company said total order numbers dropped by 9% to 891 million from 984 million in the previous year.

Just Eat highlighted a positive performance in the UK and Ireland, where order levels improved throughout the year.

Total orders were still down 6% for the whole year, however it said revenues only declined 1% to 1.31 billion euros (£1.12 billion), as it benefited from higher food pricing.

The group also highlighted that core earnings in the region jumped to 135 million euros (£115.4 million) from 23 million euros (£19.7 million) a year earlier after it introduced more efficient delivery processes.

Across the company, core adjusted earnings were “ahead of guidance” at 324 million euros for the year.

It told shareholders it expects this to increase to 450 million euros for 2024.

Jitse Groen, chief executive officer of the group, said: “Our enhanced profitability resulted in reaching the critical milestone of returning to positive free cash flow in the second half of 2023.

“I am particularly pleased with the strong momentum in the UK and Ireland, with adjusted Ebitda (earnings before tax, interest, demortisation and amortisation) margin rapidly approaching a similarly high level as Northern Europe.

“Overall, the business is in a strong position to capture further improvement to our topline performance, adjusted ebitda and free cash flow in 2024.”