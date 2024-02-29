Budweiser and Stella Artois brewer says sales growth driven by higher prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budweiser and Stella Artois brewer says sales growth driven by higher prices

By Press Association
The maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois has seen yearly sales grow as it hiked prices, but Bud Light continued to slump in the prolonged fallout of a marketing campaign which sparked a backlash in the US last year.

AB InBev said its sales grew by nearly 8% last year to 59.4 billion US dollars (£47 billion), compared with 2022.

The increase was driven by higher prices, with volumes declining over the same period, meaning people paid more money for fewer items.

The brewer also said that it had benefited from growth of its more premium brands in some international markets such as Mexico and Brazil.

But sales growth was constrained throughout the year due to a poorer performance in the US, AB InBev said.

AB InBev said its sales grew by nearly 8% over 2023, compared with the previous year (Alamy/PA)

It follows a backlash among right-wing Americans against the Bud Light brand since spring last year, after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promoted the beer on social media.

It led to a boycott of the brand which resulted in falling sales in the region.

AB InBev said a decline in the volume of sales of Bud Light drove a 17% drop in total revenues in the US over 2023.

Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, said the full-year results show that “trouble’s been brewing” for the business.

“In the US, performance remains very underwhelming with revenue down at double-digit rates as the group lost market share,” he said.

“This was primarily driven by declines in Bud Light as the fallout from the controversial and poorly received marketing campaign continues to weigh on consumers’ minds.”

But AB InBev stressed that despite lagging US sales, it “remained true to our purpose and laser-focused on the execution of our strategy”, which includes growing its most popular brands.

Normalised earnings, excluding items like tax and interest, grew by 7% to nearly 20 million US dollars (£15.8 million) for the year.

The company also said it sees beer as a “large, profitable and growing category” and with more opportunities to sell as a premium brand.