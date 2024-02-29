Ground source heat pump networks could provide heat for flats, says installer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ground source heat pump networks could provide heat for flats, says installer

By Press Association
Networked ground source heat pumps can be suitable for flats (Kensa/PA)
A system which installs a network of ground source heat pumps to blocks of flats or terraced streets could help roll out clean heating across the UK, its backers have said.

Cornwall-based ground source heat pump manufacturer and installer, Kensa, is launching a new compact ground source heat pump, the “Shoebox NX, which it says can be a solution to tackling emissions from home heating.

The electric-powered heat pump is five times more efficient than a gas boiler and as easy to install, and small enough to fit in a cupboard, it said.

It is designed to be connected to a network of pipes, similar to the gas network, that draw ambient heat from holes drilled deep into the ground and use it to power the pumps to produce heating, as well as providing cooling in the summer.

Kensa said the networked ground source heat pump system was suitable for a wide range of properties, including homes such as flats where an air source heat pump is not a viable option, and could help take people who were reliant on direct electric heating, out of fuel poverty.

Tamsin Lishman, Kensa Heat Pumps chief executive, said: “Until now, achieving mass heat pump rollout has been a complex challenge, but with the launch of our Shoebox NX, we’ve engineered a small, high-performance heat pump that’s ready to replace gas as the main home heating choice.

“When combined with our networked ground source heat pumps solution, it unlocks cosy homes in the winter and cooler homes in the summer for almost anyone, and at low costs to the consumer.”

She said that pension funds and other investors were interested in putting money into the system, which would cover the upfront costs with consumers paying a standing charge similar to gas once the system was up and running.

But investors needed policy certainty, she said, and welcomed the direction from the Future Homes and Buildings Standard which comes in in 2025 and requires a shift to low-carbon heating.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s really interesting, there’s a clear message that heat is a really investable market.

“Like everything, what investors like is policy certainty. We are really encouraged that with all the political parties, heat’s on their radar.”

She also said the manufacture and installation of the pumps and drilling boreholes were scalable and could provide energy security by providing renewable heating from the ground instead of imported gas.

And she said the company was “optimistic” about a rebalance of policy costs such as green subsidies which currently fall on electricity, making it more expensive than gas.

In South Kensington, London, the company has drilled a series of 200-metre deep wells in the space between mid-rise social housing blocks that date back to the early 1900s, and is installing ground source heat pumps into 81 properties as part of a renovation programme by Clarion.

Once the ground works are complete, the network will be completely hidden, with heat pumps hooked up to hot water tanks in a cupboard in each property allowing families to manage their own heating.

Other projects where Kensa have installed networked ground source heat pumps include a scheme to hook up 98 private and social homes in Stithians, Cornwall, to a ground source heat array under the road.

In Thurrock, Essex, Kensa replaced direct electric heaters in 273 flats in tower blocks with the system, slashing bills and emissions, and in Ashton Rise, Bristol, 133 new homes were connected with networked ground source heat pumps.