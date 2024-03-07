Dog thefts on rise across UK amid plea to only use ‘reputable’ breeders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dog thefts on rise across UK amid plea to only use ‘reputable’ breeders

By Press Association
Anne Maynard’s female adult Jack Russell named Mouse, who went missing during a walk at Gerrards Cross Golf Club in Buckinghamshire on December 3 last year (Anne Maynard/PA)
Anne Maynard’s female adult Jack Russell named Mouse, who went missing during a walk at Gerrards Cross Golf Club in Buckinghamshire on December 3 last year (Anne Maynard/PA)

Dog thefts have increased across the UK amid a plea to potential owners to only ever buy from reputable breeders.

Police figures suggest that at least 2,290 dogs were stolen last year, a 6% increase on 2022.

Just one in six (16%) were found and returned successfully, the lowest level since insurer Direct Line started tracking the data in 2015.

Jack Russell ‘Mouse’, who went missing during a walk at Gerrards Cross Golf Club, Buckinghamshire, on December 3 (Anne Maynard/PA Wire)

English Bulldogs, French Bulldogs and XL bullys were the most frequently stolen breeds, while the Metropolitan Police registered the most thefts, with 359 dogs reported missing across London, followed by Kent Police (138) and West Yorkshire Police (125).

English Bulldogs and ‘Frenchies’ are regularly advertised for around £3,000, meaning criminals can secure large sums for these animals, Direct Line said.

Beverley Cuddy, the editor of Dogs Today magazine, a patron of Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance and founder of dog homing website Bark Angel, said: “Sadly, dog theft is still obviously very attractive to callous thieves, as figures show it being up 6% on last year. Shockingly in 2023 almost three quarters of pet owners didn’t get their stolen pets back.

“The Theft Act still treats this crime as no more significant than the theft of a mobile phone – so all our pets are at risk of abduction.

“We can make it harder for impulsive criminals by never leaving our dogs tied up outside shops and protecting them when at home. Statistics show most are stolen from our own gardens. The Pet Abduction Bill will hopefully punish dog thefts more severely, but more needs to be done to change the way dogs are treated as mere commodities by the law.”

Anne Maynard, from Chalfont St Peter in Buckinghamshire, whose female adult Jack Russell named Mouse went missing during a walk at a local golf club on the morning of December 3 last year, said her disappearance had “absolutely devastated” the family.

Extensive and repeated searches by members of the local and wider community, a constantly updated Facebook page and posters with pictures of Mouse have so far failed to turn up any trace of her, but Mrs Maynard said the family would never give up.

She said: “It’s changed our lives completely. You can’t give up. We have no closure. We don’t sleep properly. We get crank calls from people in the middle of the night saying, ‘We’ve got your dog’ and then they put the phone down and we can’t get back to sleep.

“It’s a life sentence. She’s part of our family”

Addressing the person who might have her, Mrs Maynard said: “They have to do the right thing. She’s a beautiful dog, but she’s not theirs, she’s ours.

“All they have to do is put her somewhere she will be found. No questions asked. She wouldn’t give up on us, so we’re not going to give up on her.”