Top US suitor pulls out of takeover talks with Currys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Top US suitor pulls out of takeover talks with Currys

By Press Association
A US suitor to buy electricals retailer Currys has pulled out of takeover talks after saying its proposed offers were rejected (Yui Mok/PA)
A US suitor to buy electricals retailer Currys has pulled out of takeover talks after saying its proposed offers were rejected (Yui Mok/PA)

A US suitor for electricals retailer Currys has pulled out of takeover talks after saying its proposed offers had been rejected.

Elliott Advisors said it does not intend to make an offer for Currys, after hopes it could be at the centre of a bidding battle, sending its shares tumbling by nearly a 10th on Monday morning.

The activist investor group, which owns bookseller Waterstones, said that “following multiple attempts to engage with Currys’ board, all of which were rejected, it is not in an informed position to make an improved offer for Currys” as it does not have all the information needed to make a third bid.

Currys rejected a takeover approach worth £757 million from Elliott late last month, claiming it undervalued the company.

Cost-of-living crisis
Currys should hold out for an offer of around £1 billion, one of its top shareholders said (Yui Mok/PA)

JD.com, which says it is China’s biggest online retailer, said last month it was considering a possible deal to buy Currys, but stressed there is no certainty that an offer will be made.

An investor in Currys said last week that the tech retailer should hold out for an offer of around £1 billion.

JO Hambro Capital Management UK Equity Income fund, a top 10 shareholder in the company, said Currys generates about £9.5 billion in sales across its leading markets in the UK and the Nordics.

This highlights the “absurdity of UK stock-market valuations”, the fund said.

Elliott said it still has the right to make an offer for Currys in the next six months with the agreement of its board, or if another business puts a firm bid on the table.